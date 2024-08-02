- More
Old stagers to the fore on tricky final day for punters at Glorious Goodwood
The beautiful thing about the Coral Stewards' Cup is a story can come from anywhere – the real challenge is trying to pinpoint it ahead of this thrilling speed test.
This famous handicap, inaugurated in 1840, one year after the Grand National, sets punters the toughest of tests on the final day of the meeting. All of the Group races have been run and, with no short-priced favourite for the likes of Godolphin or Coolmore, every horse has a decent shout.
Last year the story was undoubtedly the weather. Biblical rain throughout the day meant the cavalry charge became more of a cavalry swim. Heavy probably does not do justice to how testing the conditions were and a decision was rightly made to abandon the meeting after the Stewards' Cup with three races to go.
Published on inPreviews
Last updated
- Watch: Glorious Goodwood day five preview and tipping show with top tipsters Paul Kealy and Tom Segal
- 2.30 Galway: 'He will like the trip' - can Billericay Dickie provide Willie Mullins with some respite in Saturday showpiece?
- Smart View: who are the top-rated runners in the Stewards' Cup according to our revolutionary racecard?
- There are so many options in the Stewards' Cup - but what does Keith Melrose want to see more of?
- US: Ryan Moore and William Buick clash at Saratoga as Ballydoyle and Godolphin targets Saturday night Grade 1
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Betfred
- Get a huge £50 in betting bonuses from Tote ahead of day four of Glorious Goodwood
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Glorious Goodwood best betting offers: get £245 from the leading bookmakers for day four
- Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day three: get £20 in free bets when you bet just £5
