Old stagers to the fore on tricky final day for punters at Glorious Goodwood

The beautiful thing about the Coral Stewards' Cup is a story can come from anywhere – the real challenge is trying to pinpoint it ahead of this thrilling speed test.

This famous handicap, inaugurated in 1840, one year after the Grand National, sets punters the toughest of tests on the final day of the meeting. All of the Group races have been run and, with no short-priced favourite for the likes of Godolphin or Coolmore, every horse has a decent shout.

Last year the story was undoubtedly the weather. Biblical rain throughout the day meant the cavalry charge became more of a cavalry swim. Heavy probably does not do justice to how testing the conditions were and a decision was rightly made to abandon the meeting after the Stewards' Cup with three races to go.