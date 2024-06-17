Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

No riding, no punditry - it's top hat and tails for Royal Ascot legend Frankie Dettori

Calyx and Frankie Dettori
Frankie Dettori: will not be riding at Royal Ascot this weekCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Frankie Dettori will return to the scene of some of his greatest triumphs this week, not in silks, nor with saddle, but in a top hat and tails after it was confirmed he would not be riding at Royal Ascot.

The 53-year-old jockey landed four races at the royal meeting last season, including the Gold Cup on Courage Mon Ami, when it was believed he was riding at Royal Ascot for the final time before retirement.

However, still at the top of his game and part way through his lengthy farewell tour, Dettori reneged on his decision to quit the saddle, deciding instead to continue his riding career in sunny California.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Reporter

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers