No riding, no punditry - it's top hat and tails for Royal Ascot legend Frankie Dettori

Frankie Dettori will return to the scene of some of his greatest triumphs this week, not in silks, nor with saddle, but in a top hat and tails after it was confirmed he would not be riding at Royal Ascot.

The 53-year-old jockey landed four races at the royal meeting last season, including the Gold Cup on Courage Mon Ami, when it was believed he was riding at Royal Ascot for the final time before retirement.

However, still at the top of his game and part way through his lengthy farewell tour, Dettori reneged on his decision to quit the saddle, deciding instead to continue his riding career in sunny California.