Previews
premium

Master magician Aidan O'Brien out to perform another conjuring act with Auguste Rodin in glittering Prince of Wales's Stakes

If Auguste Rodin manages to bounce back to his best in the Prince of Wales's Stakes, it certainly wouldn't be the first rabbit Aidan O'Brien has pulled out of his hat. One has already jumped out this month.

A little more than two weeks ago, City Of Troy put an inexplicably poor performance in the 2,000 Guineas firmly behind him – and a few doubters in their place – with an authoritative success in the Derby, which was hailed as arguably one of his master trainer's greatest achievements, among many.

Yet before City Of Troy there was stablemate Auguste Rodin who, after being lauded in only slightly less glowing terms than his stablemate as a Group 1-winning juvenile, also completely failed to fire at Newmarket when sent off a short-priced favourite before, you guessed it, winning the big one at Epsom.

