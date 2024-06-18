- More
Master magician Aidan O'Brien out to perform another conjuring act with Auguste Rodin in glittering Prince of Wales's Stakes
If Auguste Rodin manages to bounce back to his best in the Prince of Wales's Stakes, it certainly wouldn't be the first rabbit Aidan O'Brien has pulled out of his hat. One has already jumped out this month.
A little more than two weeks ago, City Of Troy put an inexplicably poor performance in the 2,000 Guineas firmly behind him – and a few doubters in their place – with an authoritative success in the Derby, which was hailed as arguably one of his master trainer's greatest achievements, among many.
Yet before City Of Troy there was stablemate Auguste Rodin who, after being lauded in only slightly less glowing terms than his stablemate as a Group 1-winning juvenile, also completely failed to fire at Newmarket when sent off a short-priced favourite before, you guessed it, winning the big one at Epsom.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPreviews
Last updated
- Smart View: who are the top-rated runners in the Prince of Wales's Stakes according to our revolutionary racecard?
- This is far from a vintage Prince of Wales's - but we still have a big clash to savour
- 2.30 Royal Ascot: 'She's as fast a two-year-old as I've ever sent to Royal Ascot' - Queen Mary analysis and quotes
- 5.40 Ascot: 'She's not going there as a social runner' - quotes and analysis for an all-new Kensington Palace Stakes
- 3.05 Ascot: British runners face tall order to continue recent trend up against strong Ballydoyle quartet in Queen's Vase
- Smart View: who are the top-rated runners in the Prince of Wales's Stakes according to our revolutionary racecard?
- This is far from a vintage Prince of Wales's - but we still have a big clash to savour
- 2.30 Royal Ascot: 'She's as fast a two-year-old as I've ever sent to Royal Ascot' - Queen Mary analysis and quotes
- 5.40 Ascot: 'She's not going there as a social runner' - quotes and analysis for an all-new Kensington Palace Stakes
- 3.05 Ascot: British runners face tall order to continue recent trend up against strong Ballydoyle quartet in Queen's Vase