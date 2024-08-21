Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:25 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:25 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Late-developing fillies get the chance to make the grade in Yorkshire Oaks examination

On the day GCSE results are revealed, York offers a timely reminder that precocity and youthful achievement can be overrated.

Those among 600,000-odd candidates in England and Wales who discover despondently that the examiners did not rate their efforts as highly as they had hoped ought to head to the Knavesmire.

Not only will they get in for nothing, provided they are accompanied and under-18 — although it might get a bit snug if they all turn up – but also studying the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks teaches there is plenty of hope for those who fall at life’s early 'make-or-break' hurdles, or are such slow learners they do not even attempt them.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Reporter

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers