La Isla Mujeres out to enhance Paddy Twomey's impressive record in Group 3

Paddy Twomey has saddled the winner of the Group 3 Give Thanks Stakes two out of the last three years with La Petite Coco (2021) and Rumbles Of Thunder (2022) and he relies on impressive Roscommon winner La Isla Mujeres this time around.

The four-year-old had six starts in Britain for Ralph Beckett, winning twice before returning from eight months off for her new stable at the Curragh in May when she finished fifth behind Candleford in the Listed Orby Stakes.

More positive tactics were deployed on the Lope De Vega filly next time out at Roscommon where she was impressive in stretching three and a half lengths clear of Cristal Clere. For a Listed race, the form of those in behind is not overly encouraging, especially given the front two in the market ran well below par, but she won as she liked and produced an electric turn of foot at the two-furlong pole, while her closing sectionals were very strong.

She looks well equipped to take the step up to Group 3 company and rates the one to beat.

Shamida was a very progressive three-year-old, winning three times – twice at Group 3 level – before finishing seventh in the Prix de Royallieu. She shaped well when beaten ten and a half lengths on her seasonal return at the Curragh where fitness was always likely to catch her out given the race was run at a ferocious gallop over 1m6f. Provided she comes on for that effort, she should be thereabouts.

Siege Of Troy has been progressing nicely, getting off the mark at the Curragh in good style before finishing second to the well-handicapped Puturhandstogether at the Curragh. She has a fair bit to find on ratings but has plenty of scope for improvement over this trip and has an each-way chance.

Lily Hart is the pick of Aidan O'Brien's pair after she was beaten two lengths into fourth at this level last month over 1m6f. Dancing Tango finished ahead of her on that occasion but the drop in trip on quick ground will play more to Lily Hart's strengths.

Snowcapped is a solid proposition in this type of race and could figure if she gets a decent pace to aim at.

What they say

Paddy Twomey, trainer of La Isla Mujeres

We were very happy with her at Roscommon and she came out of the race very well. She came on plenty for her run at the Curragh and she's trained well since. This looked the logical next step and it's a race that we've been lucky with in the past.

Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Siege Of Troy

She has a few pounds to make up on the ratings but we always felt she was one of our best three-year-old fillies. We're hoping the step up to a mile and a half can bring some improvement and she can get a bit of black-type.

