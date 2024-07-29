Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:40 GalwayHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:40 GalwayHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Kyprios and Lennox regular Kinross head an all-star cast on day one of a gorgeously idiosyncratic meeting

There will not be many long odds-on shots over the next five glorious days at Goodwood. The combination of high-level competition and the gorgeously idiosyncratic nature of the course means even the most curmudgeonly of layers tend to adopt the approach that anything can happen.

Kyprios stands apart from his rivals in the opening-day feature, the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (3.35), a reflection of what he has achieved in the staying ranks either side of a lengthy absence. He arrives here after edging out Trawlerman in a pulsating finish to the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

That Aidan O'Brien has been able to bring Kyprios back to match his former powers is an underappreciated feat that has been lost in the onward rush of Ballydoyle's achievements. Here is a six-year-old entire – one who wandered across the entire expanse of the Longchamp straight when winning the Prix du Cadran by 20 lengths in his younger days – who retains ability and determination to win in equal measure.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

France correspondent

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inPreviews