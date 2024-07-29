Kyprios and Lennox regular Kinross head an all-star cast on day one of a gorgeously idiosyncratic meeting

There will not be many long odds-on shots over the next five glorious days at Goodwood. The combination of high-level competition and the gorgeously idiosyncratic nature of the course means even the most curmudgeonly of layers tend to adopt the approach that anything can happen.

Kyprios stands apart from his rivals in the opening-day feature, the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (3.35), a reflection of what he has achieved in the staying ranks either side of a lengthy absence. He arrives here after edging out Trawlerman in a pulsating finish to the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

That Aidan O'Brien has been able to bring Kyprios back to match his former powers is an underappreciated feat that has been lost in the onward rush of Ballydoyle's achievements. Here is a six-year-old entire – one who wandered across the entire expanse of the Longchamp straight when winning the Prix du Cadran by 20 lengths in his younger days – who retains ability and determination to win in equal measure.