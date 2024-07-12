Racing Post logo
July Cup day is all about equine speed - it's punters who will need to show stamina

The July Cup and the Bunbury Cup are the highlights of Newmarket's Saturday card.
The July Cup and the Bunbury Cup are the highlights of Newmarket's Saturday cardCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Here it is again, notoriously the most hectic of British racedays, although it might feel somewhat calmer this time around. Thanks to the "protected window" part of the premierisation project, Chester's fixture won't begin until tea-time, leaving Newmarket, Ascot and York with a clear run for most of the afternoon.

That should mean we have a bit more time to focus on some quality action, much of it offering clues to the great summer festivals still to come. But, as with the Derby, we have this oddity whereby the biggest race of all, the My Pension Expert July Cup, is run half an hour after the protected window has ended, at which point four fixtures will be live in Britain along with Wexford and Navan in Ireland.

There is no getting away from it, this is a busy day, with jockeys climbing on unfamiliar horses and some riders getting better chances than would normally come their way, surely a good thing. If you have got the stamina, Salisbury and Hamilton keep the wheel spinning into the night, while Longchamp and Saratoga will stage quality evening action.

Racing Writer of the Year

