Joseph O'Brien double-handed in bid for third winner of Listed Lenebane Stakes in six years

Joseph O'Brien saddled the winner of this 1m4f Listed race in 2019 and 2020, and the Owning stable again has a strong hand with Raise You and Deakin.

Raise You proved himself a smart stayer two seasons ago, landing the Listed Orby Stakes in impressive style before taking an Irish St Leger trial in dominant fashion. He then shaped well when fifth to Kyprios in the 1m6f Classic at the Curragh, travelling powerfully before fading but was then on the sidelines for an extended period.

His return after 19 months off in the Alleged Stakes was full of promise as he was denied a clear run but came home to good effect to be beaten five and three-quarter lengths by White Birch.

That 1m2f trip would have been on the sharp side for him and he should prove tough to beat over this distance if he makes the anticipated improvement from the Curragh.

Deakin was progressive last season, bolting up in a maiden at this track before taking a Thurles handicap with ease. He also made an encouraging return when a neck second to subsequent Duke of Edinburgh Stakes winner Crystal Black at the Curragh.

He finished seventh behind that rival at Ascot but things didn't go perfectly for the four-year-old as he was close to a hotly contested pace.

He has a bit to find with his stablemate but he handles soft ground well, so any rain could bring them closer together.

Serious Challenge is a solid performer at this level and ran with credit behind Harbour Wind at Limerick last time, while Chally Chute makes his return for the in-form combination of Mick Halford and Tracey Collins.

The six-year-old has proved progressive in recent seasons, climbing from a rating of 60 to 99 and showed he's up to Listed level when fourth at the Curragh on his final start. He might need some give in the ground to be seen at his best and probably will strip fitter for the run.

Jessica Harrington relies on two and Snowcapped has a good each-way chance, particularly if they go a decent pace. She was a staying-on third at Ayr when last seen, beaten only a length and a quarter, and shapes as if she's up to winning a race of this nature.

Ground latest

After 5.5mm of rain at the weekend, Roscommon is good, good to yielding in places. There is a possibility of 2-4mm on Monday and dry thereafter.

What they say

Mick Halford, joint-trainer of Chally Chute

He's in good form. We'd prefer an ease in the ground for him, we wouldn't want the word firm in the going. Once the ground is good and safe, we're happy to run. He's wrong with Raise You at the weights but it'll be good to get him started again.

John Nallen, trainer of Cristal Clere

He ran well at Gowran the last day and he always gives his running. He has won at the track and I'm not sure about the trip for him. He has plenty to find on ratings but he's consistent.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Deakin and Raise You

Any rain that falls will be a help to Raise You. He's in good form and we're hoping for a nice run. Deakin has come out of Ascot well. The course and distance will suit him well and we think he has an each-way chance.

