Jamie Osborne sets sights on top spot as Windsor stages Racing League round four

Windsor welcomes the ITV4 cameras for round four of the Racing League on Thursday evening as well as an exuberant Jamie Osborne, who is eyeing top spot for his Wales and the West team.

Trailing leaders The East by 100 points before last week’s fixture at Chepstow, a three-timer from Osborne's squad cut the deficit to 7.5 points at the halfway stage of the competition.

Lambourn-based Osborne will send out a full 14 runners across the seven-race card, all live on ITV4, and said: "There's a very fair chance, hopefully if we get a bit of luck, that we can end the night on top of the table. Just because it's a local track, it doesn't mean it's been easy to get a good squad together.

"My trainers have been fantastic and this time last week we were looking light, but everyone has pulled the stops out and I think we've assembled a fairly decent team."

Amongst his squad is the 108-rated Sean , who will be ridden by his daughter Saffie, and the trainer is confident he can run another big race in the closing 1m2f handicap (8.00 )

He said: "He's in good form, he hit a lifetime best last time and I'd be very hopeful of his chances. It's hard to find a Listed race or a Group 3 he can really compete in, while winning a handicap off 108 is not an easy task. In a top-class open handicap his mark would be a real struggle, but in this race with restricted runners then it's possible he can carry that mark."

Among the opposition will be George Margarson, who is representing The East, and the trainer believes his runner Mythical Guest has been found a good opportunity.

He said: "He's in great form and he was just a bit unlucky when he last raced at Yarmouth. He didn't get the rub of the green as he's a galloping horse and he got stopped in his tracks when he started to make his run.

"Callum [Shepherd] gave him a good ride, but it was a shame because he still finished full of running. He's been in good form and with only nine runners we should have a good shout."

Matt Chapman's London and the South team sit third in the standings on 374 points, and he said: "We're sending out a strong squad this week. There are obvious form contenders such as Great Acclaim, Lieber Power and God Of Fire, with two of them having won for us last week at Chepstow."

A hundred points are on offer for each race, with 25 available for finishing first and one for coming tenth.

The race to be leading jockey will again come under the microscope, with Wales and the West’s two-time defending champion Saffie Osborne (184 points) and Ireland’s Billy Loughnane (161 points) both booked for four rides on the card.

Racing League standings

The East – 434pts

Wales and the West – 426.5pts

London and the South – 374pts

Ireland – 328pts

The North – 227pts

Scotland – 191.5pts

Yorkshire – 184pts

