ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the ten races on ITV4 on Saturday



Bet In-Play On Racing With BetVictor Novices' Handicap Hurdle, 2m3f

Inneston ran a career-best when second in the Grade 3 EBF Final at Sandown earlier this month and sets to form standard if reproducing that. Toothless bounced back to winning ways at Wincanton last time, while Atlanta Brave arrives here searching for a hat-trick of victories.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Improving 5yo; held Cheltenham Festival entries at the time of his last win; interesting

Atlanta Brave 13:30 Newbury View Racecard



BetVictor Go North Cab On Target Handicap Hurdle, 2m5f

Coral Blue has bounced back to his best on his last two starts, including when winning a qualifier for this at Ayr last time, and arrives here on a hat-trick. Prairie Wolf and Euchan Falls also won qualifiers on their way to this and arrive here in good form, so will be tough opponents.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Progressive 8yo who won with something to spare in a big field at Ayr last time

Coral Blue 13:50 Kelso View Racecard



Run For Your Money At BetVictor Handicap Chase, 2m4f

Heltenham has been consistent and progressive since switching to Dan Skelton's care and arrives in terrific form, having won his last two starts at Newcastle and Ffos Las. The Big Bite was a course-and-distance winner earlier this month and drops in class, as does Espoir De Guye, while Riders Onthe Storm won the Grade 2 Old Roan Chase earlier in the season.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Jumped well to win comfortably at Haydock (9lb lower) and capable of further progress

Super Six 14:05 Newbury View Racecard



Schloss Roxburghe Hotel Handicap Hurdle, 3m2f

Patrick Wadge has been in red-hot form recently, operating at a 40 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight, and partners Jet Legs, an impressive winner at Wetherby earlier this month. Spike Jones was an impressive winner at Fontwell last Saturday and makes a quick return, while Theme Tune has two wins from three starts for trainer Nick Alexander.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Form of Musselburgh novice win reads well and he has potential off his current mark

Inis Oirr 14:25 Kelso View Racecard



British EBF BetVictor 'National Hunt' Mares' Novices' Hurdle, 2m4½f

A wide-open contest sees Northern-based trainers saddle two leading hopes in the Mark Walford-trained Ruby Island and easy Sedgefield winner Aubis Walk, representing the in-form Nicky Richards. Royale Dance needs to overcome an odds-on defeat last time, with the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates also running Moviddy.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

The only course winner in this field (bumper win came here); strong claims

Presenting A Queen 14:40 Newbury View Racecard



BetVictor Herring Queen Series Final Mares' Novices' Handicap Hurdle, 2m

Bonttay has yet to finish out of the first two in her career so far and steps back into handicap company after her runner-up effort last time. Jane Du Berlais and Autumn Return are deeply unexposed in this company and have could have more to offer at handicap level.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Listed bumper winner; hasn't transferred that promise to hurdles but cheekpieces could help

Bonttay 15:00 Kelso View Racecard



Dubai Turf sponsored by DP World (Group 1), 1m1f

Lord North has won this contest for the last two years and searches for a hat-trick, having made a winning comeback in the Winter Derby at Lingfield in February. Japan are strongly represented by leading contenders Serifos and Danon Beluga, while Godolphin are triple-handed with Nations Pride, Real World and Masters Of The Seas.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Had just six starts, all of them in Japan; won Grade 3 only try over this trip

Danon Beluga 15:10 Meydan View Racecard



Make Your Best Bet At BetVictor Handicap Chase, 3m2f

Forward Plan has been a model of consistency for trainer Anthony Honeyball and arrives off the back of two wins, including easily at Southwell last time. Half Shot has also been consistent, albeit without winning, while Irish runner Clonguile Way has had a unique preparation having ran over the banks at Punchestown last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Has run well on both visits to Kelso and he's one to consider on first run since wind op

Hill Sixteen 15:35 Kelso View Racecard



Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (Group 1), 1m4f

Japan one again has a strong hand in this lucrative contest, with Equinox the red-hot favourite following wins in the Tenno Sho (Autumn) and Arima Kinen on his last two starts. They are also represented by last year's winner Shahryar. Breeders' Cup Turf winner Rebel's Romance makes his return, while Britain are represented by Mostahdaf and Irish Derby winner Westover.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Japanese runner who was as good as ever in winning December's 1m4f Group 1 Hong Kong Vase

Win Marilyn 16:00 Meydan View Racecard



Dubai World Cup sponsored by Emirates Airline (Group 1), 1m2f

Algiers is the big hope to give the Crisfords a huge victory following two easy victories this year and is vying for favouritism with last year's winner Country Grammer. He was second in the Saudi Cup last time behind the reopposing Panthalassa, who won of eight runners representing Japan in the race.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Japanese trained; profile is a little patchy, but capable of good form, a triple G1 winner

T O Keynes 16:35 Meydan View Racecard

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £50,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using

Race 1, 1.50 Kelso: CORAL BLUE

Race 2, 2.05 Newbury: SUPER SIX

Race 3, 2.15 Curragh: JON RIGGENS

Race 4, 2.25 Kelso: INIS OIRR

Race 5, 2.40 Newbury: PRESENTING A QUEEN

Race 6, 3.00 Kelso: BONTTAY

Race 7, 3.35 Kelso: HILL SIXTEEN

Read these next:

It's festival time – get 50% off for three months! Now is the perfect time to subscribe and lock in 50% off your first three months, so you can take advantage of all the great content we've got coming up. To redeem this offer, head to the and enter the code FESTIVAL23 at the payment screen to unlock your discount*. . Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code FESTIVAL23. First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.