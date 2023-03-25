ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the ten races on ITV4 on Saturday
1.30 Newbury
Bet In-Play On Racing With BetVictor Novices' Handicap Hurdle, 2m3f
Inneston ran a career-best when second in the Grade 3 EBF Final at Sandown earlier this month and sets to form standard if reproducing that. Toothless bounced back to winning ways at Wincanton last time, while Atlanta Brave arrives here searching for a hat-trick of victories.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: ATLANTA BRAVE
Improving 5yo; held Cheltenham Festival entries at the time of his last win; interesting
1.50 Kelso
BetVictor Go North Cab On Target Handicap Hurdle, 2m5f
Coral Blue has bounced back to his best on his last two starts, including when winning a qualifier for this at Ayr last time, and arrives here on a hat-trick. Prairie Wolf and Euchan Falls also won qualifiers on their way to this and arrive here in good form, so will be tough opponents.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: CORAL BLUE
Progressive 8yo who won with something to spare in a big field at Ayr last time
2.05 Newbury
Run For Your Money At BetVictor Handicap Chase, 2m4f
Heltenham has been consistent and progressive since switching to Dan Skelton's care and arrives in terrific form, having won his last two starts at Newcastle and Ffos Las. The Big Bite was a course-and-distance winner earlier this month and drops in class, as does Espoir De Guye, while Riders Onthe Storm won the Grade 2 Old Roan Chase earlier in the season.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: SUPER SIX
Jumped well to win comfortably at Haydock (9lb lower) and capable of further progress
2.25 Kelso
Schloss Roxburghe Hotel Handicap Hurdle, 3m2f
Patrick Wadge has been in red-hot form recently, operating at a 40 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight, and partners Jet Legs, an impressive winner at Wetherby earlier this month. Spike Jones was an impressive winner at Fontwell last Saturday and makes a quick return, while Theme Tune has two wins from three starts for trainer Nick Alexander.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: INIS OIRR
Form of Musselburgh novice win reads well and he has potential off his current mark
2.40 Newbury
British EBF BetVictor 'National Hunt' Mares' Novices' Hurdle, 2m4½f
A wide-open contest sees Northern-based trainers saddle two leading hopes in the Mark Walford-trained Ruby Island and easy Sedgefield winner Aubis Walk, representing the in-form Nicky Richards. Royale Dance needs to overcome an odds-on defeat last time, with the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates also running Moviddy.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: PRESENTING A QUEEN
The only course winner in this field (bumper win came here); strong claims
3.00 Kelso
BetVictor Herring Queen Series Final Mares' Novices' Handicap Hurdle, 2m
Bonttay has yet to finish out of the first two in her career so far and steps back into handicap company after her runner-up effort last time. Jane Du Berlais and Autumn Return are deeply unexposed in this company and have could have more to offer at handicap level.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: BONTTAY
Listed bumper winner; hasn't transferred that promise to hurdles but cheekpieces could help
3.10 Meydan
Dubai Turf sponsored by DP World (Group 1), 1m1f
Lord North has won this contest for the last two years and searches for a hat-trick, having made a winning comeback in the Winter Derby at Lingfield in February. Japan are strongly represented by leading contenders Serifos and Danon Beluga, while Godolphin are triple-handed with Nations Pride, Real World and Masters Of The Seas.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: DANON BELUGA
Had just six starts, all of them in Japan; won Grade 3 only try over this trip
3.35 Kelso
Make Your Best Bet At BetVictor Handicap Chase, 3m2f
Forward Plan has been a model of consistency for trainer Anthony Honeyball and arrives off the back of two wins, including easily at Southwell last time. Half Shot has also been consistent, albeit without winning, while Irish runner Clonguile Way has had a unique preparation having ran over the banks at Punchestown last time.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: HILL SIXTEEN
Has run well on both visits to Kelso and he's one to consider on first run since wind op
4.00 Meydan
Longines Dubai Sheema Classic (Group 1), 1m4f
Japan one again has a strong hand in this lucrative contest, with Equinox the red-hot favourite following wins in the Tenno Sho (Autumn) and Arima Kinen on his last two starts. They are also represented by last year's winner Shahryar. Breeders' Cup Turf winner Rebel's Romance makes his return, while Britain are represented by Mostahdaf and Irish Derby winner Westover.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: WIN MARILYN
Japanese runner who was as good as ever in winning December's 1m4f Group 1 Hong Kong Vase
4.35 Meydan
Dubai World Cup sponsored by Emirates Airline (Group 1), 1m2f
Algiers is the big hope to give the Crisfords a huge victory following two easy victories this year and is vying for favouritism with last year's winner Country Grammer. He was second in the Saudi Cup last time behind the reopposing Panthalassa, who won of eight runners representing Japan in the race.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: T O KEYNES
Japanese trained; profile is a little patchy, but capable of good form, a triple G1 winner
ITV7 tips and predictions
Race 1, 1.50 Kelso: CORAL BLUE
Race 2, 2.05 Newbury: SUPER SIX
Race 3, 2.15 Curragh: JON RIGGENS
Race 4, 2.25 Kelso: INIS OIRR
Race 5, 2.40 Newbury: PRESENTING A QUEEN
Race 6, 3.00 Kelso: BONTTAY
Race 7, 3.35 Kelso: HILL SIXTEEN
