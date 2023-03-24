The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on ITV4 on Saturday

The three best horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

(2.25 Kelso)

The Lucinda Russell-trained six-year-old was bitterly disappointing at Haydock in a Grade 2 last time, but a chance can be taken that he bounces back to his best. Beaten 30 lengths when last of six that day, something looked amiss when he jumped to his right throughout for the first time, but his previous win at Musselburgh is strong form with the second, Outlaw Peter, winning impressively in a red-hot handicap hurdle at Kempton last week. That form could be the best on offer in the race and his trainer is in flying form, with a 32 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

(2.40 Newbury)

Nicky Richards is another trainer who is in red-hot form and it is notable that this seven-year-old is his only runner on Newbury's card. A consistent mare who still looks unexposed, she finally put it right when sauntering to an easy success at Sedgefield last time by 23 lengths. She still showed some signs of greenness that day, but could be a really classy operator and looks to have been laid out for this by Richards, who has a 42 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

(4.00 Meydan)

This four-year-old could be one of the best horses Japan has produced and it would be a shock should he not make his first start out of that country a winning one in the Sheema Classic. Yet to finish out of the first two in five starts, he has taken his form to a new level with wins with victory in the Tenno Sho (Autumn) over subsequent Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa and easily in the Arima Kinen last time. He still could have far more to come and with main rival Rebel's Romance missing his intended comeback, and British runners Mostahdaf and Westover needing to improve further, he looks a banker on the Dubai World Cup card.

