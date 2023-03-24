Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Jet Legs (2.25 Kelso)

Up in class after opening his account at Wetherby this month, but should make a bold bid to follow up with a talented conditional taking 5lb off.
Steve Mason

Silk
Jet Legs14:25 Kelso
View Racecard
Jky: Patrick Wadge (5lb)Tnr: Martin Todhunter

The Punt nap

Aubis Walk (2.40 Newbury)

Rarely runs a bad race and put it all together when an easy winner at Sedgefield on her latest start. She is the only runner on the card for Nicky Richards, who is in red-hot form with a 42 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Aubis Walk14:40 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Quinlan (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Richards

Speed figures

Inneston (1.30 Newbury)

Clear of the pack when second at Sandown last time and despite the attention of the handicapper, he can gain deserved compensation.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Inneston13:30 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Jamie Moore (-lb)Tnr: Gary Moore

West Country nap

Le Ligerien (4.25 Newbury)

Beat an in-form rival well last time and can complete a hat-trick in an open contest.
James Stevens

Silk
Le Ligerien16:25 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Brendan Powell (-lb)Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Eyecatcher

Royal Parade (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Made a pleasing start for Mick Appleby when third at Newcastle on his first outing in 144 days. Must go well off just 1lb higher.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Royal Parade19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan (-lb)Tnr: Michael Appleby

Dark horse

Super Six (2.05 Newbury)

Bounced back to form with a fine win at Haydock last month. Looks to be better suited by going left-handed and won't be far away again.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Super Six14:05 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies (-lb)Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing

Published on 24 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 24 March 2023
