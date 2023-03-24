Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

(2.25 Kelso)

Up in class after opening his account at Wetherby this month, but should make a bold bid to follow up with a talented conditional taking 5lb off.

Steve Mason

Jet Legs 14:25 Kelso View Racecard

The Punt nap

(2.40 Newbury)

Rarely runs a bad race and put it all together when an easy winner at Sedgefield on her latest start. She is the only runner on the card for Nicky Richards, who is in red-hot form with a 42 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Matt Rennie

Aubis Walk 14:40 Newbury View Racecard

Speed figures

(1.30 Newbury)

Clear of the pack when second at Sandown last time and despite the attention of the handicapper, he can gain deserved compensation.

Dave Edwards

Inneston 13:30 Newbury View Racecard

West Country nap

(4.25 Newbury)

Beat an in-form rival well last time and can complete a hat-trick in an open contest.

James Stevens

Le Ligerien 16:25 Newbury View Racecard

Eyecatcher

(7.30 Wolverhampton)

Made a pleasing start for Mick Appleby when third at Newcastle on his first outing in 144 days. Must go well off just 1lb higher.

Marcus Buckland

Royal Parade 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

Dark horse

(2.05 Newbury)

Bounced back to form with a fine win at Haydock last month. Looks to be better suited by going left-handed and won't be far away again.

Rob Sutton

Super Six 14:05 Newbury View Racecard

