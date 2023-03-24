Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Jet Legs (2.25 Kelso)
Up in class after opening his account at Wetherby this month, but should make a bold bid to follow up with a talented conditional taking 5lb off.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Aubis Walk (2.40 Newbury)
Rarely runs a bad race and put it all together when an easy winner at Sedgefield on her latest start. She is the only runner on the card for Nicky Richards, who is in red-hot form with a 42 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Inneston (1.30 Newbury)
Clear of the pack when second at Sandown last time and despite the attention of the handicapper, he can gain deserved compensation.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Le Ligerien (4.25 Newbury)
Beat an in-form rival well last time and can complete a hat-trick in an open contest.
James Stevens
Eyecatcher
Royal Parade (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Made a pleasing start for Mick Appleby when third at Newcastle on his first outing in 144 days. Must go well off just 1lb higher.
Marcus Buckland
Dark horse
Super Six (2.05 Newbury)
Bounced back to form with a fine win at Haydock last month. Looks to be better suited by going left-handed and won't be far away again.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: key pointers for Saturday's racing
