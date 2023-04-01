ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the seven races on ITV on Saturday



Pertemps Network EBF Brocklesby Stakes, 5f

The first race of the new turf season always promises to be fast and furious as it belongs to the juveniles over five furlongs. Expect a fair share of drama as 18 unraced youngsters blaze down the straight on Town Moor. Amo Racing have invested plenty of money in the game in the last few years and won this race with Persian Force last year, so their Starspangledbanner colt Valadero is of obvious interest. Others to appeal are Loaded Gun and Indication Call.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

€250,000 yearling; notable owner landed this contest last year; respected

Valadero 13:50 Doncaster View Racecard



Unibet More Extra Place Races Magnolia Stakes (Listed), 1m2f

Godolphin's Secret State won valuable handicaps at Ascot and Goodwood last year and returns as a gelded four-year-old. He is by far the most eyecatching proposition in this field but 1m2f could be a bit sharp for him given he last raced over four furlongs further than that. Five-year-olds Foxes Tales, Tyrrhenian Sea and Belloccio have proven class and shouldn't make his task a straightforward one, particularly given two of them have race fitness on their side.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Bombed out when 11-10 in Listed race but had looked good before that; worth another chance

Phantom Flight 14:05 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard



Pertemps Network Spring Mile Handicap, 1m

Favourites don't have a particularly strong record in the Spring Mile and it is no surprise given how deep and competitive the field can be, and this year's race is no exception. Last year's winner Arthur's Realm is back off a 9lb higher mark, while Isla Kai and Baltimore Boy also have top-class form and have been well found in the market. At the other end of the spectrum, the 11-year-old Raising Sand is back for another season after winning twice last term.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Has a promising record on slow ground, including a solid effort here last September

Dirtyoldtown 14:25 Doncaster View Racecard



Try Unibet's Improved Bet Builder Handicap, 1m

Some more decent handicappers clash in this London Mile Series qualifier. The two top weights, Naval Commander and Al Marmar, are not short on ability and should take plenty of stopping if resuming this campaign at their best. However, there are several four-year-olds who could step forward, principally Million Thanks.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

In top form since blinkers went back on; another good effort looks on the cards

Brains 14:40 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard



Pertemps Network Cammidge Trophy Stakes (Listed), 6f

This Cammidge Trophy should make the picture for this year's top sprints a little clearer. Last year's Sandy Lane winner El Caballo failed to make an impact in the Commonwealth Cup when sent off the 7-2 joint-favourite but had a legitimate excuse there as it was just the second time - and the first at Pattern level - he had faced good to firm ground. These conditions will be much more up his street and he could have a potential class edge on his rivals here.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Progressive 5yo; good course record, goes well fresh and handles the mud; high on the list

Asjad 15:00 Doncaster View Racecard



Unibet Queen's Prize Handicap, 2m

The last two winners of this £25,000 staying handicap return in Sleeping Lion and Bandinelli, but they may have to go some to defeat fellow course-and-distance winner Aztec Empire. The Sea The Stars colt beat the classy Withhold and the reopposing Aced It last time and looks to still be improving for the potent combination of Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

4yo who has had five races; won well twice here in 2023, upped to 2m for handicap latest

Aztec Empire 15:15 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard



Pertemps Network Lincoln, 1m

Only one favourite has won the Lincoln in the last decade but it is a must-watch race given it has produced countless classy types, including the subsequent Group 1 winner Addeybb in 2018. This year another William Haggas-trained horse dominates the market in smooth Haydock winner Al Mubhir, who has had a wind operation since. Others who could improve are the Crisford's Awaal, Baradar for his new trainer George Boughey, Wanees and Atrium.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Bolted up on handicap debut at Redcar last October and he's firmly in calculations

Awaal 15:35 Doncaster View Racecard

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £50,000 up for grabs.

Race 1, 2.05 Kempton: PHANTOM FLIGHT

Race 2, 2.10 Uttoxeter: TONTO FOLEY

Race 3, 2.25 Doncaster: DIRTYOLDTOWN

Race 4, 2.40 Kempton: BRAINS

Race 5, 3.00 Doncaster: ASJAD

Race 6, 3.15 Kempton: AZTEC EMPIRE

Race 7, 3.35 Doncaster: AWAAL

