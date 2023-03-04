ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine races on ITV on Saturday



bet365 Cyril Alexander Memorial Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, 2m5½f

An error four out ended Bill Baxter's bid for a hat-trick at Hereford in January and he seeks to get back to winning ways here, while Castle Rushen is another looking for better luck than his previous run. Sholokjack looks the one to beat, however, and could kick off a strong afternoon for Dan Skelton.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Up 11lb for his easy Lingfield win but he has the potential to deal with that



Virgin Bet Cheltenham Festival Money Back Handicap Chase, 2m½f

Scottish Champion Chase winner Pay The Piper bids to follow up for the small team of Ann Hamilton and takes on Calico, who was last seen finishing behind Jonbon in a two-horse race at Warwick. Xcitations, who is the sole runner of the day for Pam Sly, is another likely to be involved under a first ride by Sam Twiston-Davies.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Didn't jump well enough last time but ran well in competitive C&D race two starts ago



bet365 Morebattle Hurdle, 2m

A £100,000 bonus is on offer for any horse who can claim this feature contest and follow up at the Cheltenham Festival and there are several likely candidates hoping to achieve the feat. Emmet Mullins secured the double two years ago with The Shunter and saddles favourite Mctigue, while L'Eau Du Sud and Teddy Blue represent the British challenge and could head for the County next.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Travelled well to win on handicap debut and could have plenty more left in the tank



BetVictor Non-Runner-No-Bet At Cheltenham Seniors' Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f

Harry Derham sends his first runners to Newbury and could return successful with Dargiannini, who scored on his most recent start in January. His attempt could be spoiled by Bold Plan, who returns to defend his victory from last year, while course-debutant Jay Bee Why could factor.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Useful good-ground form for previous yard; overpowered rivals back hurdling latest (2m4f)



bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle, Grade 2, 2m2f

Quick ground has brought out the return of Accidental Rebel, who makes his first start since winning the Persian War in October in this Grade 2 contest. Tolworth third Nemean Lion sets the standard on recent form and Feronily makes a notable debut over hurdles after placing at Graded level last month.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Third in the Grade 1 Tolworth at Sandown last time and has leading claims



BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase, 2m4f

Paint The Dream is a warm order to claim yet another success in the Greatwood Gold Cup for Fergal O'Brien as he seeks to claim his fourth course victory at Newbury. Denman Chase winner Zanza will oppose him alongside Sebastopol, who makes his first start since cruising to Graded victory in novice company in November.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

3-3 over fences at Newbury, including an easy win in this race last year; respected



bet365 Handicap Hurdle, 2m5f

Nells Son scored at the meeting last year and returns for this handicap for Nicky Richards, who won the previous renewal with Famous Bridge. He takes on a fiercely in-form field, with Clay Rogers and Well Educated seeking a four-timer and Dancewiththewind and Santos Blue on the hunt for a hat-trick.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Eyecatching headway before fading in 3m Grade 2 novice; interesting now back down in trip



Virgin Bet Grimthorpe Handicap Chase, 3m2f

Last year's winner Undersupervision returns on the same mark to defend his title in this valuable handicap after being unseated last time out in the Sky Bet Chase. Cooper's Cross, who triumphed in Undersupervision's absence that day, returns on a 5lb higher mark and faces the consistent Castle Robin and topweight Does He Know.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

5lb higher today but makes plenty of appeal judged on his C&D win five weeks ago



bet365 Premier Chase, Listed, 2m7½f

Dan Skelton's Grand National hope Le Milos looks to continue his unbeaten run this season and takes on another Kelso winner in The Shunter, who completed the Morebattle-festival double two years ago. With the absence of Zanza, the pair face just two other rivals in course-and-distance winner Empire Steel and stalwart veteran Wishing And Hoping.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Made it 2-2 for this yard when winning the Coral Gold Cup; strong claims on that form

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £50,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using

Race 1, 1.50 KELSO: DEERE MARK

Race 2, 2.10 NEWBURY: DARGIANNINI

Race 3, 2.25 KELSO: NEMEAN LION

Race 4, 2.45 NEWBURY: PAINT THE DREAM

Race 5, 3.00 KELSO: MAHONS GLORY

Race 6, 3,15 DONCASTER: COOPER'S CROSS

Race 7, 3.35 KELSO: LE MILOS

Saturday's previews:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.