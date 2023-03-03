'I hope his mark is a nice one' - who fancies their Morebattle Hurdle chances?

Trainer Emmet Mullins and owner Paul Byrne have once again been attracted to Kelso's flagship fixture by the £100,000 bonus on offer should the winner of the Morebattle follow up in any race at the Cheltenham Festival.

The shrewd pair pulled off the feat with The Shunter two years ago and this time rely on Mctigue, whose odds have halved to 7-2 with most firm throughout the week.

Successful on his first two starts over hurdles, including in a Grade 2 at Auteuil, the four-year-old has been well beaten on his last two outings in tougher company but could well have a major say on his handicap debut over jumps.

Donagh Meyler, whose seven victories in Britain include the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival, is the jockey tasked with bringing up the first leg on a horse with four entries at Cheltenham.

"I suppose he has got a stiff enough mark [142] by the looks of it," Meyler said. "He did go back to France for a Grade 1 and had a few little issues in between, but hopefully he can return to the form that saw him win that Grade 2 at Auteuil. He's won on soft in France and good ground here, so I think he's versatile that way."

Cormier out for repeat success

It is a lot harder to win Kelso's biggest hurdle race of the season than it used to be, so Cormier will fully deserve the £51,000 first prize if he can repeat last year's success.

In its time as a conditions event, the Morebattle Hurdle was ripe for a class horse to turn up and dominate a small field. Cyrus Darius beat three rivals each time in winning in 2017 and 2018, while Jinxy Jack's four victories between 1990 and 1993 were achieved at odds of 4-6, 8-11, 8-13 and 1-8.

But the Brian Ellison-trained Cormier had to see off ten rivals including dual Champion Hurdle winner Buveur D'Air last year in a race that is now a £100,000 handicap and is among a maximum turnout of 16 this time.

He reverts to hurdling after a couple of runs over fences and owner Dan Gilbert said: "We'll have a proper go at chasing next season. He's pretty exposed but he's on a fair mark and should run well. He wasn't beaten that far off 139 in the County Hurdle and he's on 136 now."

Ellison added: "It's a competitive race but he's in good fettle and he likes it there."

Teddy takes a trip

If your trainer sends you on a 420-mile journey to a course where he has not had a runner in 30 years with a licence, you are unlikely to be doing it just to sample the Scottish air.

Sussex-based Gary Moore breaks new ground when Betfair Hurdle third Teddy Blue runs in the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso, a track he never rode at in 20 years as a jockey either.

Teddy Blue (right): a first runner at Kelso for Sussex trainer Gary Moore Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"I'm very hopeful," he said. "He seems in good order and everything should suit him.

"It's a competitive race but he should run well. He ran very well at Newbury on ground that was against him. I hope the ground will be better for him and he has every chance."

What they say

Lorna Fowler, trainer of Colonel Mustard

We were going to go for the Betfair Hurdle but decided not to due to the ground. We then saw the opportunity that Kelso and Cheltenham offer and it's a great incentive so we decided to give it a go. The ground should be ideal for him. I hope his mark is a nice one as the County Hurdle form has worked out well.

Alan King, trainer of Tritonic

He’s working well. He was always in top gear on quick ground in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury and should be better suited by this different sort of race on a slower surface.

Sandy Thomson, trainer of Benson

He hasn't done much wrong since we got him. This is a different race to last time and two and a half miles is more his trip now, but it will be a solidly-run race and I hope he'll be there or thereabouts.

Tom Lacey, trainer of Luttrell Lad

It's his first start for us. He's been plagued with problems but seems in good shape now and we're hopeful of a big run. We don't want any more rain.

Dan Skelton, trainer of L'Eau Du Sud

He ran really well at Christmas and I'm very happy with him. I've deliberately been waiting for something worthwhile with him, he's older and stronger now and he's definitely got a chance.

Sam Thomas, trainer of Deere Mark

It's obviously a competitive race but he has a nice racing weight. He's a cracking little horse and I was delighted with his two wins on the soft as I don't think that's his ground.

Adrian Keatley, trainer of Clear White Light

He's improved and he's entitled to take his place. He wears blinkers for the first time because he got caught out over two miles at Carlisle – he schooled in them on Tuesday and seemed a lot sharper. It's a big step up in class but he's got a fighting chance of place money.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Thereisnodoubt

He really needs heavy ground, the only time he’s had it he won at Kelso. Realistically, we're going for place money but he's a lovely horse and will be there to pick up the pieces.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.