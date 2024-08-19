'It's nice to be better off at the weights' - Shawaamekh the one to beat in competitive handicap at Roscommon

Red Heel will likely prove popular with punters in this 7½f Conor Cassidy Car Sales Handicap after an encouraging effort when fourth in a competitive contest at Galway last month.

After scoring at Down Royal in June in cosy fashion, the seven-year-old found a 7lb higher mark tough to manage in two subsequent starts but he was bounced back to form at Ballybrit and has been given a chance by the handicapper given she is now just 3lb higher than her last winning mark.

The forecast rain is a concern, however, as all her form has come on decent ground and she has struggled when facing testing conditions.

Shawaamekh won't mind the rain given he put in two excellent runner-up efforts at the Curragh and Limerick in May. He was particularly eyecatching behind Pinar Del Rio, where he made good late headway despite being held up off a sedate pace and the leader was allowed to dictate in front.

He reappeared five days later at Cork and ran with credit when beaten a little over a length into fourth, but it was his third run in a fortnight and he's been afforded a nice break now. This trip on ground with a bit of dig in it seems an ideal setup and he rates the most likely winner.

Desert Haven should relish testing conditions given he powered home to land a Leopardstown handicap on heavy ground in April, although he has to recover from a below-par effort at Fairyhouse last time out.

Red Heel: fourth at Galway last month under Wesley Joyce Credit: Caroline Norris

From an each-way perspective, Loingseoir makes appeal if he's ready to rock after a 106-day break. He has dropped to an appealing mark and caught the eye when fifth at the Curragh on his last start, plus it's hard to knock his course form as he's won and finished second twice from three starts, including when beaten three lengths in this race last year.

He stays much further than this, so he should be coming home late if he's granted a decent pace to aim at. Zephron would also have a squeak if the forecast rain arrives as he revels in soft going.

Going report

The going at Roscommon is yielding, yielding to soft in places. Possibility of around ten millimetres of rain on Monday and a further five millimetres on Tuesday.

What they say

Denis Cullen, trainer of Zephron

He's in good form and ran well enough at Galway but he just got boxed in and they didn't go quick enough for him. The softer the ground, the better his chance.

Johnny Levins, trainer of Shawaamekh

He's in good form at home. He unfortunately missed his intended engagement at the Galway festival. I’d imagine that will leave him fresh for this race. He is well drawn and the ground and track aid to his strengths. It's also nice to be better off at the weights with Orandi . We are quietly confident of a good showing.

Michael Grassick, trainer of Loingseoir

It's been a bit of a frustrating summer trying to catch a break in the weather for him but it looks like the ground will suit. He was second in the race last year and has dropped in the ratings. He hasn't run in a while but we're hopeful.

