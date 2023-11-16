It's Delta Work v Galvin again in the cross-country - but what does Gordon Elliott have to say about his big guns?

The landscape of cross-country racing at Cheltenham has changed in recent years and we are seeing a better calibre of horse lining up on the banks. The fruits of this trend are perhaps borne out more in this race than at the festival in March.

Grade 1 chasers Delta Work and Galvin pulled 26 lengths clear of the third that day, a former top-level winner himself in Franco De Port, while lower-rated cross-country regulars such as Back On The Lash , Diesel D'Allier and Francky Du Berlais had no chance in that level-weights affair.

For all that race produced a compelling finish between stablemates Delta Work and Galvin, it lacked depth beneath the big two. Now the pair are back in a handicap and the playing field is levelled as the beaten trio above get 25lb from Galvin and 24lb from Delta Work.

Considering that notable concession, it is surprising Delta Work and Galvin dominate the early betting. Rob James's 7lb claim, a gift considering his breadth of experience, will aid Galvin's cause on his first run of the season. However, even James's generous allowance failed to enable Delta Work to land the previous running. The welter burden proved beyond him.

The winner there was Back On The Lash and he seeks a third straight strike in this. A strong case can be built for the nine-year-old, who might have been pulled up at Exeter on his return, but was friendless in the betting beforehand. Lugging 12st 2lb against a few unexposed sorts unsurprisingly proved his undoing, and a better performance is expected.

Diesel D'Allier should also strip fitter for his comeback in a Worcester novice hurdle in October, while Dan Skelton's stable debutant Latenightpass adds further intrigue if the market speaks positively.

If Delta Work and Galvin are first and second here, calls for the equivalent race in March to regain its handicap status are sure to increase.

'He took to the course like a duck to water'

Gordon Elliott's pair of cross-country stars will take to the banks again in the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham as Delta Work and Galvin renew rivalry after just two and a half lengths separated them at the Cheltenham Festival last March.

Elliott has won the division's showpiece race at the festival six times with all but one running in Friday's race beforehand. Delta Work bucked the trend when he edged out Tiger Roll on his banks debut in 2022.

Delta Work found an extra gear late on to beat Galvin last season but Galvin has a remarkable record when fresh and is open to plenty of progression, given this is just his second start in this sphere. However, both will have to give away plenty of weight to some experienced rivals.

Elliott said: "Delta Work ran well enough on his comeback at Punchestown and he always tends to come on for the run. He seems in good form at home and he certainly prefers this cross-country track to the one at Punchestown.

"Galvin is back out for the first time since the National and we're claiming off him. He took to the course like a duck to water last March and hopefully there is more to come from him in this discipline. This is obviously a handicap, so both have plenty of weight."

What they say

Richard Bandey, trainer of Diesel D'Allier

I'm looking forward to it; this seems to be his place and what he does best. It was nice to have a pipe-opener over hurdles at Worcester and I hope that's put him in good stead. He's not getting any younger but I hope he'll put his best foot forward.

Philip Hobbs, joint trainer of Musical Slave

It's his first time over the cross-country fences but he has schooled very well at home. The step up in trip should not be a problem and he goes there with an each-way chance.

Oliver Greenall, joint-trainer of Dieu Vivant

He's 4lb out of the weights but Toby Wynne claims three off him, which almost puts him right. He schooled really well at the course the other day and he was a classy horse back in the day in France. He's going to struggle to win, but if he takes to the course, which I think he will, he shouldn't be too far away.

Peter Bowen, trainer of Francky Du Berlais

He's 7lb lower than when fifth over the same course in January, so hopefully he'll go all right. James schooled him at the course on Thursday morning and he loves it. He looks amazing but we could probably do with a bit quicker ground.

