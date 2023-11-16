'I reckon he could have 10lb in hand over fences at some point this season' - which trainer has high hopes at Cheltenham?

This has developed into a strong handicap chase in recent years and this season's line-up would suggest the trend will continue.

That might not be true strictly in terms of Racing Post Ratings. The last three winners (Magic Saint, Editeur Du Gite, Amarillo Sky) have all recorded RPRs between 150 and 160. With this year's topweight Do Your Job rated 140 by the BHA, it would be odds against we see another, but what this field does contain is plenty of progressive types towards the bottom of the handicap.

Most interesting of all could be bottomweight Ballybreeze . He has run three times over fences. He started with a win at Chepstow which was, if anything, even easier than the Racing Post's in-running description as a 'canter'. He then missed the winter and returned in the Arkle, which was too hot, then he was again tanking all over a field that included Jay Jay Reilly when falling three out at Market Rasen. There are a lot of gaps to fill in with this horse, and plenty of room for him to climb higher than a mark of 120.

There is also a four-year-old in the field, Madara . He started chasing around Christmas last year and was claimed by Sophie Leech in October out of Yannick Fouin's yard. He gets an 8lb weight-for-age allowance which is naturally generous to the precocious, as French-trained chasers tend to be. On the flip side, they are generally rated too high and even the BHA's initial assessment of 135, 10lb below his French mark, looked stiff on Madara's stable debut.

Look out also for Triple Trade . He took off late last season, transformed in how he started seeing his races out. He was a never-nearer second here at the Showcase meeting, having jumped three out in last, and can build on that now.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Do Your Job

He's got top weight but ran a pleasing comeback at Aintree and we're hoping this drop back in trip will suit. He's not been around Cheltenham before and we'll see how we go.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Calico and Walk In Clover

Calico made great strides last year as a chaser and ran well in a match race with Jonbon. He would have finished second to him at Aintree on his final start but fell. He belongs here in the better two-mile handicaps. Hopefully Walk In Clover can put in a clear round.

Olly Murphy, trainer of No Risk Des Flos

He's in good form for his comeback but he has blown a bit hot and cold in the past. The more rain that falls the better and if he puts it in he would have an each-way chance.

Jonjo O'Neill, trainer of Prince Escalus

He didn't run too badly at the October meeting but is probably too high in the handicap. He's in good form but he wouldn't want the ground too slow and might be more of a spring horse.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Triple Trade

He ran a blinder at the October meeting and stayed on well. I wouldn't mind if they got a bit of rain overnight because he handles dig in the ground. He's sharpened up for that run and we'll make sure we get him nice and handy. If he runs as well again, he should be in the shake-up.

Henry Oliver, trainer of Coastguard Station

We were pleased with his comeback run over hurdles at Wetherby but the main question mark is the soft ground as he's done all his winning on a sounder surface. He likes to come late so should like the track.

Sam Drinkwater, trainer of Ballybreeze

It's a good race but he could be well handicapped and I reckon he could have 10lb in hand over fences at some point this season. Running off bottom weight, he could give them plenty to think about.

