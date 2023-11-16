Exciting novice JPR One out to give in-form Joe Tizzard yard another big-race success over fences

JPR One is favourite to give the resurgent Joe Tizzard team a second success at Graded level this season after stablemate Elixir De Nutz landed the Grade 2 Haldon Gold Cup last week.

Fifth behind Constitution Hill in last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle, JPR One was due to start his chasing career last season but a schooling injury at this stage 12 months ago curtailed those plans.

He looked a natural on his belated chase debut at Newton Abbot last month and, although that victory over Monviel and Iceo came in handicap company, his current official rating of 134 could underestimate his ability.

"It was a lovely performance at Newton Abbot and he jumped really nicely, just as he had at home," said Tizzard. "I think it was a blessing we didn't go chasing last year and he's done very well. This represents a step up in grade but I'm sure he's improved for that comeback and it looks like a nice next step."

Training partners Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero are another in-form yard and field Homme Public , who like JPR One made a winning debut over fences in handicap company at Wetherby last month.

"I think he's improved for fences," said Greenall. "He's better on better ground and a lot depends on how much rain they get. He'll take his chance but wouldn't want too much rain. There's not much between them on ratings and hopefully he can keep improving over fences."

Petit Tonnerre goes in at the deep end on his first start over fences but is lightly raced and ran well at the festival in March.

"He was seventh in the County Hurdle when dropping back in trip, which was a good run," said trainer Jonjo O'Neill. "He's pretty versatile when it comes to the ground and we're keen to start him over two miles again this season."

Two of the last four renewals have gone to runners trained in Ireland and heading the official ratings is Mighty Tom .

"We were delighted with that run and he had a good blow afterwards, so he should come on for it," said trainer Cian Collins. "He jumped brilliantly and the drop back to two miles will suit him well, as will the slightly better ground."

