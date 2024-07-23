'It's a stiff test for her' - can Amazon Lady complete a hat-trick in the Listed feature sprint at Naas?

Amazon Lady has been in flying form for the Willie McCreery stable lately and she could be worth siding with as she reverts to Listed company.

The four-year-old ran well over course and distance in this grade in October when second to My Eyes Adore You and has landed competitive handicaps on her last two starts.

She was the subject of an enterprising ride by Billy Lee over 5f at the Curragh last time and the step up to 6f shouldn't be an issue as she acquitted herself well over that trip last season.

Pearls And Rubies is a classy filly, best illustrated by her runner-up effort behind Porta Fortuna in last season's Cheveley Park Stakes and the drop back in distance should suit. She hasn't reached that level in two starts this campaign, although she was beaten only seven lengths in the Jersey Stakes at Ascot.

Apricot Ice has appreciated dropping back to this trip the last twice but needs another leap forward in this company, while Pinafore and Nighteyes are both intriguing British raiders.

Pinafore was a good runner-up to Jabaara at Musselburgh on her penultimate start but was not in the same form at Chelmsford last time. However, her Musselburgh form gives her a solid chance considering the winner won again at Listed level on her next start before finishing second in the Falmouth, while the third won the Sandringham at Royal Ascot.

The drop back in trip should play to Dance Night Andday's strengths and fellow course-and-distance winner Over The Blues is a solid each-way play, considering she was a close third behind Apricot Ice on debut before landing her maiden in impressive style last month.

Ground update

The ground at Naas is yielding following 12mm of rain Monday night with a dry forecast for Tuesday.

What they say

Willie McCreery, trainer of Amazon Lady

It's a stiff test for her but it will be her last run before she goes home as she's in foal. She was placed at this track in Listed company in October and the ground should suit her better this time.

Ross O'Sullivan, trainer of Dance Night Andday

She ran very well at the Curragh the last day but was just giving lumps of weight away. She's in good shape and the only slight concern is if we get any more rain as she wants proper good ground. The trip won't be a problem and she's won at the track before.

Noel Meade, trainer of Letherfly

She's taken a while to come to hand as it was difficult to get her right in the spring. She's slowly but surely getting back and we're looking forward to starting her off.

David O'Meara, trainer of Nighteyes

She won nicely at Haydock and ran a good race at Sandown, although five furlongs was probably not her optimum trip. She's come out of the race well and she's a filly we think a lot of.

Pat Foley, trainer of Over The Blues

It probably wasn't the strongest race in the world the last day but she couldn't have done any more than she did. It's a big step up in class but it looks the obvious next step for her. Her debut form is working out nicely and she hasn't a massive amount to find with Apricot Ice on that run.

