'It's a hot race for a Tuesday afternoon' - analysis and trainer quotes for an above-average handicap

It is rare to see a midweek Class 4 handicap containing so many runners with something to recommend them. Thapa Vc will have his supporters, having obliged off 3lb lower at Yarmouth a couple of weeks ago, but further improvement may be required to deny two recent eyecatchers from the same Newmarket race in May.

Makeen was the obvious one to enter the notebook from that 7f handicap as he was repeatedly denied a clear run for a full furlong, finishing strongly to claim third place. He runs here off the same mark, as does Royal Musketeer, who was half a length in front of Makeen in second.

The natural inclination is to assume Makeen is a near-certainty to reverse the form with Royal Musketeer. However, the runner-up raced away from the action for much of the contest and was forced to switch to the stands’ side to find something to race with as the other horse on his side faded.

Given it was Royal Musketeer’s first run of the year, it is likely he can be marked up further for such a gutsy effort as he usually steps forward significantly for his return. This five-year-old has won second time out at two, three and four at odds of 17-2, 10-1 and 15-2.

Another key form player is Ernie’s Valentine, who fared best of the held-up horses when third to Ropey Guest in a competitive event at Goodwood last month. Dropping Ernie's Valentine 1lb is a potentially lenient piece of handicapping, while former Group-placed pair Above and Maxi Boy are others to note off career-low marks in the mid-80s.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Oliver Cole, joint-trainer of Ernie's Valentine

He came on a lot for his first run when third at Goodwood last time. He seemed to like Leicester when he won there first time out, the ground should be fine and we've got a top jockey in Tom Marquand. He should run really well.

Mark Rimell, trainer of Thapa Vc

I'm happy with him, he's a lovely horse and I hope he can continue his good form. He's mostly an all-weather performer but he ran well on quick ground when he won at Yarmouth a fortnight ago and he was unlucky when second on his only start at Leicester a year ago – he was ahead a stride before the line so hopefully he can be ahead this time.

Ruth Carr: runs Touchwood at Leicester on Tuesday

Ruth Carr, trainer of Touchwood

He seems in good form and he was placed over course and distance prior to joining us so the conditions should be right for him. It's a bit of a hot race for a Tuesday afternoon at Leicester but hopefully we go there with a chance.

Steph Hollinshead, trainer of Royal Musketeer

He ran well at Newmarket last time in a race he won last season and if he was drawn on the other side the result might've been a bit better. This track should suit and the ground should be fine.

Reporting by James Stevens

Place a £5+ bet on the Racing Post app between June 5 and August 27 to be in with a chance to win the trip of a lifetime to the 2023 Breeders' Cup. Your bet must be placed on the Racing Post app and can be with any bookmaker. Max entry per user is once per week, and 12 in total. Find out more about the competition prize here .