'It's a big ride' - Oisin Murphy bids for German Derby glory on leading contender Wintertraum

Oisin Murphy hopes to add another Classic to his CV with a breakthrough Deutsches Derby (2.45 ) triumph on leading hope Wintertraum at Hamburg on Sunday.

Murphy, whose Classic victories in Britain include the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas, partners the Waldemar Hickst-trained colt in the 155th running of the race. The trainer and owners Stall Lucky have another leading contender in Baden-Baden's Derby trial winner Augustus , who will be ridden by Michal Abik.

Wintertraum landed a Group 2 in Italy as a juvenile before bursting back on the scene with an easy success in Dusseldorf's Derby trial in late May. The three-time British champion Flat jockey takes the ride on him for the first time and is hopeful of his chances.

"Usually the race clashes with some good racing in places like France, so it's great to be able to get a ride in it," said Murphy. "I was asked a couple of weeks ago and it's a big ride. He seems to have a decent level of form, especially when there is some juice in the ground, which I think they've got over there.

"I've got a ride for Stall Lucky earlier on the card [Jonatan in race one] as well, so I'll see if I can have a winning spin around beforehand too."

The only British-trained runner in the 20-strong line-up is Mina Rashid for Andrew Balding and owner Ahmad Al Shaikh. Having broken his maiden at Chester's May meeting, he drops back in trip after finishing ninth in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot last time.

He will be ridden by Jason Watson, who finished fifth in the 2019 German Derby on Surrey Thunder. The only British-trained winner of the race was Buzzword in 2010.

Luke Morris has also picked up a big-race ride on the Mario Hofer-trained Thekingofmyheart . He is likely to be one of the outsiders having been well beaten in three starts this season, including when sixth in Dortmund's Grosser Preis der Wirtschaft.

Another leading candidate is Group 2 Union-Rennen winner Narrativo , who attempts to give trainer Peter Schiergen his second Derby win in the last three runnings and a seventh overall. Schiergen also relies on recent Hoppegarten winner Lahzar Star .

Andrasch Starke will try to become the race's outright most successful rider with nine wins on the progressive Borna , who could complete a Derby double having landed the Italian equivalent last time.

