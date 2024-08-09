'It shows how the sport is changing' - female trailblazers poised to make their mark on Shergar Cup afternoon at Ascot

There is a theme of female trailblazers among a global cast of participants in Saturday's Shergar Cup line-up and the opportunity is a mighty one for Rachel Venniker, who has defied rejection and misogyny to become one of the brightest talents in South African racing.

At just 23, she has won two apprentice titles and more than 250 races, all while being the only female jockey in the ranks. It has undoubtedly been a challenging experience but her involvement in an all-girl Rest of the World team with Rachel King and Nanako Fujita represents her latest landmark.

"My career has been going well and I've got such great support, which is brilliant," said Venniker, who has been riding out for William Haggas to warm up for the weekend.