'It looks significant that he's in Ireland' - one jockey to note at each of the 11 meetings on Boxing Day

The bumper festive period is here with 11 meetings across Britain and Ireland on Boxing Day, headlined by the King George VI Chase at Kempton. Here we've picked out one jockey to note from each course . . .

Aintree

Sean Bowen

Jockeys' championship leader Sean Bowen heads to Merseyside with a full book of seven rides and looks to have a great chance of Grade 1 success with Farren Glory in the Formby Novices' Hurdle (formerly the Tolworth).

Bowen is not an unusual booking for Gordon Elliott – the pair operate at a 33 per cent strike-rate when teaming up in the past five seasons – and takes over in the saddle with Jack Kennedy, who partnered the six-year-old to top-level success in the Royal Bond last time, headed to Leopardstown instead.

The jockey also teams up for four rides with the in-form Olly Murphy, who has sent out eight winners from his last 25 runners (32 per cent strike-rate), with newcomer Jaccours of interest in the bumper. He is a half-brother to Hourvari and the stable has a 21 per cent strike-rate in bumpers in the last five seasons.

Farren Glory 13:05 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Down Royal

Darragh O'Keeffe

With Rachael Blackmore at Leopardstown, Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey Darragh O'Keeffe deputises for Henry de Bromhead at Down Royal and has been gifted a golden opportunity for a winner in the opening maiden hurdle (11.40) aboard Mossy Fen Park.

The four-year-old was bought for £200,000 after winning a point by 18 lengths and showed he had potential when chasing home odds-on favourite Predators Gold, who is given a shot at Grade 1 company at Leopardstown on Wednesday, at Punchestown in November.

Mossy Fen Park 11:40 Down Royal View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Fontwell

Rex Dingle

Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey Rex Dingle ventures to the Sussex venue, where he has a 21 per cent strike-rate at in the last five seasons, and his best chance from his six mounts looks to be Tea And Chats in the novice hurdle (1.07).

He was a promising second on his hurdling debut at Plumpton last November and although he's been off since a lesser effort back at that track last December, he looks a big player in this contest if he can hit the ground running.

Tea And Chats 13:07 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Chris Gordon

Kempton

Harry Cobden

The feature race of the day is the King George VI Chase and it's no surprise to see Harry Cobden with a stellar book of rides at the Surrey venue, headed by last year's winner Bravemansgame.

He has to bounce back from a couple of below-par efforts in the Charlie Hall and Betfair Chase, but Paul Nicholls believes he's got him right and we saw just how electric he was last year over this course and distance.

Cobden and Nicholls could have a good day as Grade 1-winning hurdler Hermes Allen, who was faultless when winning the Grade 2 John Francome on his chasing debut at Newbury last time, lines up in the Kauto Star (1.20).

Bravemansgame 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Leopardstown

Jack Kennedy

Gordon Elliott's number one jockey stays in Ireland instead of partnering Farren Glory at Aintree, which looks significant, as does the fact he chooses the once-raced Mighty Bandit over stablemate Kala Conti, who he has ridden the last twice, in the Grade 2 juvenile hurdle (1.10).

Mighty Bandit created a strong impression when winning a Punchestown maiden hurdle by nine and a half lengths on his debut, hitting the line hard in beating a pair from Joseph O'Brien's yard. Elliott has landed this with the likes of Fil Dor and Zanahiyr, who both ran well subsequently at Grade 1 level, in recent years and Mighty Bandit could follow in their footsteps.

Kennedy also gets the leg up on Found A Fifty in the feature Racing Post Novice Chase (2.20). He may not have the hurdling accolades of Facile Vega, but he produced a better Racing Post Rating over fences than that rival last time and there could be less between them than the market suggests.

Mighty Bandit 13:10 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Limerick

Sean Flanagan

Multiple Grade 1-winning jockey Sean Flanagan is the standout name among the riders at Limerick on Boxing Day and he would be disappointed to walk away without a winner given his good book of rides.

His best two chances look to come for Gavin Cromwell, whose Me Wee Bonnie Lass defends her unbeaten record in the 2m4f mares' handicap hurdle (2.08). She was put up 12lb for a comfortable victory last time but that may have only scratched the surface of what she's capable of.

His other live chance comes in the rated novice chase (2.40) aboard The King Of Prs, who promises to be a better chaser having opened his account at the first time of asking from a subsequent scorer at Wexford in November.

The King Of Prs 14:40 Limerick View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Market Rasen

Derek Fox

Two-time Grand National-winning jockey Derek Fox heads to Market Rasen with two rides for Lucinda Russell and the pair will be hoping to team up for more staying chase glory with Inis Oirr in the Lincolnshire National (2.57).

Inis Oirr has shaped like a stamina test might suit and goes in cheekpieces for the first time, which could unearth more improvement. Fox also rides Artic Breeze, who makes his chasing and stable debut for Russell, and this winning pointer halved in price (5-1 from 11-1) on Christmas Eve for the 3m novice handicap chase (1.15).

Inis Oirr 14:57 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Sedgefield

Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Jonjo O'Neill Jr has only had seven rides at the Durham track in the last five seasons, but he is set to almost double that tally on Boxing Day and it could be wise to view closely what he partners for Jennie Candlish.

Jonjo Jr has a 50 per cent strike-rate (3-6) when riding for Candlish and the pair team up with four horses here, with Thank You Blue in the 2m4f novice (11.45) and Zuckerberg in the 2m1f handicap chase (12.50) holding standout claims for success.

Thank You Blue won well at the course on his hurdling debut and the longer trip should suit, while Zuckerberg returned to winning ways at this course last time.

Thank You Blue 11:45 Sedgefield View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Wetherby

Ryan Mania

Ryan Mania, who joined the illustrious list of Grand National-winning jockeys ten years ago on Auroras Encore, heads to Wetherby for just one ride in the feature Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase (1.35).

Mania, who hit a fantastic run of form this time last year when winning on nine rides in a row, will partner Empire Steel for father-in-law Sandy Thomson. Empire Steel returns to Wetherby for the first time since falling when looking the likely winner of this contest in 2021 and having made a pleasing reappearance in October, he looks set for a big run.

Empire Steel 13:35 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Ryan Mania Tnr: Sandy Thomson

Wincanton

Jack Tudor

David Pipe is a trainer it can pay to follow around this time of year, and given he has entries at Market Rasen, Fontwell and Wincanton, it is interesting that stable jockey Jack Tudor is booked to ride at the latter.

The pair combine twice on the seven-race card, with Duc De Beauchene in the 3m1f handicap chase (1.28 ) and the stronger-fancied Kingofthewest in the 2m4f handicap chase (2.03 ).

Kingofthewest has some strong novice hurdle form to his name that includes a win over the now 142-rated Marble Sands, who runs in the Grade 1 Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton. He finds himself on a mark of 104 and ran creditably over this course and distance last time.

Kingofthewest 14:03 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Wolverhampton

Jack Mitchell

Only four jockeys have ridden more winners at Wolverhampton in the last five seasons than Jack Mitchell, but none of them can boast a strike-rate as high as his 20 per cent.

Interestingly, Mitchell only rides in the final two races on the card at Dunstall Park, where he partners Casa Luna in the 1m1½f handicap (5.05) and Amazing in the 1m4f handicap (5.35).

Casa Luna is still a maiden after 19 starts but has finished second in three of her last six runs, including twice over course and distance, and is tried in blinkers, while Amazing, who he is riding for the first time, has run well on both all-weather outings and could improve for the new trip and headgear.

Amazing 17:35 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Roger Varian

