Cracking the Boxing Day puzzle with David Jennings' six tips

Deputy Irish editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings has his say on the top races taking place across the country on Boxing Day, headlined by the King George VI Chase (2.30 ) at Kempton.

12.45 Kempton

Ladbrokes Boost Your Odds On Racing Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, 2m4½f

DJ's tip: Es Perfecto

I'm ripping off the plaster early and hoping I won't feel a thing. Es Perfecto is the best bet at any meeting, in any country and in any sport on Boxing Day. There, I said it. This lightly raced eight-year-old has Racing Post Ratings of 136, 132 and 130 over hurdles and chased home Bravemansgame in a Newbury novice hurdle in 2020, yet he runs off a handsome mark of 123 here. You seldom see a chasing debutant jump so tidily as he did at Cheltenham in November and Ginny's Destiny has franked the form since. This flatter track will be right up his street too. Wish me luck.

Es Perfecto 12:45 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Alan King

1.05 Aintree

William Hill Formby Novices' Hurdle, 2m½f, Grade 1

DJ's tip: Tellherthename

Everyone seems to think Jango Baie will confirm Ascot form with Tellherthename, but I'm not so sure. At the time it looked like he beat nothing next time at Huntington, and he was 4-11, but the runner-up he beat by 14 lengths bolted up by 13 lengths next time at Doncaster and is now rated 130.

Tellherthename 13:05 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

1.20 Kempton

Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices' Chase, 3m, Grade 1

DJ's tip: Hermes Allen

Il Est Francais could be absolutely anything, who knows and I’m not a connoisseur of French form, but he's going right-handed on quicker ground so Hermes Allen is a safer play. His novice hurdling campaign petered out tamely, but I liked the way he hit the line at Newbury and his pace will be a big asset over 3m around Kempton.

Hermes Allen 13:20 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

1.35 Wetherby

William Hill Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase, 3m

DJ's tip: Does He Know

Class could prevail here. Does He Know has basically won first time out for the last four seasons, as he fell at the first on his reappearance last term before winning at Cheltenham the following month. Wetherby should suit and nothing stands out like a sore thumb as being particularly well handicapped, so the top weight can score.

Does He Know 13:35 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: David Bass Tnr: Kim Bailey

1.55 Kempton

Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle, 2m, Grade 1

DJ's tip: Constitution Hill

He is Home Alone, Elf and Die Hard all rolled into one unmissable Christmas movie. Shame on you if you don't spare five minutes to watch Constitution Hill. This will be another lap of honour, but you won't be able to take your eyes off him nonetheless. I have a suspicion First Street will follow him home for the forecast.

Constitution Hill 13:55 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

2.30 Kempton

Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, 3m, Grade 1

DJ's tip: Shishkin

The real Allaho wins. The lethargic Allaho we saw at Clonmel doesn't. You can make up your own mind. Bravemansgame is by far the most solid option and a spectacular jumper, but Shishkin is a thoroughly unexposed stayer who has had this race as his ultimate aim all year. Okay, he missed his prep and wouldn't budge at Ascot, but he is a class act. In Shishkin we trust. Putting trust and Shishkin in the same sentence, I must be mad.

Shishkin 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Boxing Day highlights

The big race

The feature on a stacked day of racing across Britain and Ireland is the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase (2.30 ) at Kempton, which promises to be another red-hot contest. Despite attracting a field of six, the Grade 1 affair sees the likes of last year's winner Bravemansgame and dual Ryanair Chase scorer Allaho clash, while Shishkin bids to put behind the disappointment of refusing to race at Ascot last time out. The Real Whacker, Hewick and veteran Frodon, who won this back in 2020, all feature in what should be another thriller.

The big horse

There's only one name to focus on when it comes to Boxing Day and that is Nicky Henderson's unbeaten superstar Constitution Hill . It's taken a lot longer than expected, but the six-year-old will make his seasonal return in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle, a race he won by 17 lengths last year. The six-time Grade 1 winner went on to land the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, and that is where he will line up again in the spring. He faces five rivals at Kempton, including stablemate First Street, but he should have no issues with producing another top-class performance.

The big story

It's hard to pinpoint just one story on a day that sees 11 meetings take place, but all eyes with be on the sensational Constitution Hill as the seven-time winning hurdler returns to the track he was so dominant at 12 months ago. Racing fans will have been disappointed not to see him run in the rearranged Fighting Fifth at Sandown earlier this month, but that just makes you even more eager to see arguably the best horse we've seen in training back on the track. Punters will also be intrigued to see how Shishkin handles the King George after turning his nose up at the start of the 1965 Chase at Ascot last month.

