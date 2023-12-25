King George pinstickers' guide: Scott Burton has his say on the Grade 1 runners and riders at Kempton

A field of six runners will go to post for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day (2.30) , one of the most exciting races of the season, but who will come out on top? Read our runner-by-runner guide featuring insight from Scott Burton, trainers' quotes and star ratings for the big race live on ITV on Tuesday . . .

Get £40 in free bets with Betfair

2023 King George VI Chase: the full list of horses for Kempton

1 Allaho

Star rating: ****

Scott's view: May not be the most regular class attendee but the string of 1s next to his name tells you Allaho is a straight-A student at the Willie Mullins academy. His 2022 win in the Punchestown Gold Cup appeared to settle any arguments about whether he stays three miles and, despite the occasional tendency to jump left, he has loads of winning form going right-handed. Likely to have brushed up his jumping since comeback win at Clonmel after long absence and this looks the ideal test for him.

Trainer's view: Willie Mullins: "This is a tough task but he has been in great form at home since winning at Clonmel last month. Given how he handled the track at Clonmel we think he will be suited by Kempton. He goes here in tip-top order and should be a big player."

Allaho 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

2 Bravemansgame

Star rating: ****

Scott's view: Beaten in all four starts since landing this prize 12 months ago – the last two times at odds-on – and he will surely have to leave the form of his laboured second in the Betfair Chase far behind to be visiting the winner's enclosure again here. Kempton may arguably be his favourite track and Paul Nicholls, who has farmed this race down the years, believes good ground makes all the difference to him. Still, there's a slight worry his brave second to Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup may have left its mark.

Trainer's view: Paul Nicholls: "Haydock probably came a bit quick but [owner] Bryan Drew was keen to go. He’s back on full track. I’d say he’s working back to his best and he looks great, and the big positives for him are the track and the ground. Ground is massive for him, he’s definitely at his best on good ground and that’s a big plus. I’m very happy with him."

Bravemansgame 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

3 Frodon

Star rating: **

Scott's view: Again with the caveat that it is always dangerous to ignore a Nicholls runner in the King George, this looks to be coming a couple of years too late for Frodon. You have to go back to October 2021 for his last Grade 1 success and the only time he has been placed at the top level since was in this race last year, when inheriting a distant third after L'Homme Presse unseated at the last.

Trainer's view: Paul Nicholls: "He is well and he’ll love the ground. If we can finish as close as we can, that would be the ambition. I see him running a good race and he’ll certainly serve it up to them."

Frodon 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Paul Nicholls

4 Hewick

Star rating: **

Scott's view: One of the most popular horses in training and with a uniquely varied CV which includes wins in the Galway Plate, the American Grand National, the bet365 Gold Cup and a Grade 2 at Sandown. Drying ground will also be a help and it could be argued he might have been third in the Gold Cup had he not capsized two out. Against all that, he hasn't run since August and, as lovable as he is, it takes a leap of faith to see him running down to the last with a chance.

Trainer's view: Shark Hanlon: "The ground's coming his way. I'd say we're going to have good ground, which is a big help. He's in very good form and I expect a big run. I love when everyone knocks him, because he always seems to come out and win, so the more that knock him the better!"

Hewick 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: John Joseph Hanlon

5 Shishkin

Star rating: ***

Scott's view: Which Shishkin shows up at Kempton is the million-dollar question. Just look at his last three visits to a racecourse: a grudging second in the Ryanair when he looked anything but in love with racing, a fine display when landing the Aintree Bowl on his first try over three miles, and most recently planting himself at the start and refusing to race at Ascot. Now he must attempt to win this on his first run since April, and that seems to be Nicky Henderson's main concern, rather than whether he will jump off. If you pick up the Racing Post on Wednesday to discover Shishkin has won the King George, it might be quite easy to explain the result. Beforehand, it's a stiffer task.

Trainer's view: Nicky Henderson: "He's done loads and loads of work and he's as fit as I can get a racehorse without a run. He's won over three miles at Aintree, which is the same sort of thing. You have to stay well in a King George, they go a relentless gallop and there are no breathers or easy spots, and we hope he can do that. He doesn't do anything wrong really and we're keeping our fingers crossed about the start."

Shishkin 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

6 The Real Whacker

Star rating: *****

Scott's view: Irish star Gerri Colombe was disputing favouritism for this race before it emerged he was more likely to go to Leopardstown, and so it is hard to see why the only horse to beat him over fences is such a big price. The Real Whacker had an obvious excuse when pulled up in the Paddy Power Chase after being struck into and, if you throw that run out, he is the most progressive horse in the race against five rivals who have already reached the plateau of their performance and – in a couple of cases – might be coming down the other side of the mountain. His attacking style of going from the front will put plenty of pressure on the rest and it wouldn't be a shock to see him stay there.

Trainer's view: Patrick Neville: "I couldn’t be happier with him and he’s ready to go. He’s versatile and he’s no issues at all going right-handed or left-handed. We’re looking forward to him and Sam [Twiston-Davies] thinks his jumping will help him round Kempton. The ground seems to be nice down there, so that’ll be another thing on our side."

The Real Whacker 14:30 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Patrick Neville

Read more on the King George:

'Where is the fanfare?' - Keith Melrose considers a King George like no other

'He's as good a chance I'll get of winning a King George' - key quotes for Kempton's Boxing Day feature

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.