In-form Pockley might need to hit new heights in feature sprint handicap

There are some in-form sprinters lining up for the most valuable race of the day at Newcastle and none more so than Pockley, who has finished in the first three in five of his last six runs.

Pockley’s last win came at this track over a furlong further, but he has also won at the course over this shorter distance and he ran his best race for nearly two years when second last time.

He was only narrowly edged out by a neck behind Pay For Adaay, but the handicapper has hit Pockley with a 2lb rise for the narrow defeat and he will probably need to record a career-best Racing Post Rating to defy his new mark. In his current form, though, that can’t be ruled out.

May Sonic bounced back to form when a surprise 18-1 winner of a 5f handicap at Southwell last time. He won by just a short head, but the front two pulled nicely clear of the remainder.

May Sonic has gone up 3lb, but he races off a mark of 94 and was rated in the 100s at his best. There is every chance he can defy that and follow up for Lambourn trainer Charlie Hills, who has a healthy 21 per cent strike-rate at Newcastle.

The final word goes to Venturous, who has won five of his ten starts at Newcastle and returns to the track for the first time since last June racing off a mark 9lb lower than then.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Kieran Shoemark, rider of May Sonic

He found a bit of form when winning at Southwell last time and he’s racing off a very realistic mark. He’s not the soundest of horses but if he puts his best foot forward he would have a good shout.

Paul Midgley, trainer of The Bell Conductor

He did well to win the last race of the Racing League at this track last year but things haven’t panned out for him since. He hated going around Lingfield last time as he’s a big, long-striding horse, so going back to Newcastle is what he needs.

John Quinn, trainer of Lord Riddiford

He’s a consistent horse who ran well in the Gosforth Park Cup at this track. He’s due a bit of luck in these races and goes there with an each-way chance.

Robert Cowell, trainer of Emperor Spirit

We’ve only recently bought the horse so we are still learning about him. We thought we’d drop him back to five furlongs on a straight track.

Linda Perratt, trainer of Pockley

He always runs well at Newcastle and has hardly been out of the frame. This is a better race but we thought we’d take a chance as it’s such good prize-money. Franny Norton has won on him before.

Reporting by David Milnes

