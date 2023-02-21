Racing Post logo
Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his pick for a £100,000 guaranteed pool

Graeme RodwayDeputy betting editor
Tote

The Tote are putting up their £100,000 guarantee for the Placepot pool at Kempton and the opening 5f maiden (5.00) is tricky. Kick off with form horses Just A Spark and Ma Famille.

There should be three places on offer in the 7f handicap (5.30), but it’s another competitive race. Congresbury may bounce back from a poor run last time and Prince Nabeel is next best.

The mile novice (6.00) looks like a good race for a banker provided all eight go to post and Garrick Painter is preferred. He has good course-and-distance form and is still progressing.

The following mile handicap (6.30) is a tricky one with only two places available. Course form could be key again so stick with Smiling Sunflower and Crystal Casque, who have won here.

The 1m3f fillies’ handicap (7.00) is another race with just two places on offer. How Hard Can It Be could go well back at one of her favourite tracks, but Rikona should also be included.

Imperium is one of my best bets of the day and he is a banker in the 2m handicap (7.30).

Kempton Placepot perm

5.00
5 Ma Famille
6 Just A Spark

5.30
3 Prince Nabeel
Congresbury

6.00
Garrick Painter

6.30
2 Crystal Casque
Smiling Sunflower

7.00
3 Rikona
How Hard Can It Be

7.30
2 Imperium

2x2x1x2x2x1 = 16 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on 21 February 2023Last updated 18:00, 21 February 2023
