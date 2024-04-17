'He's been in tremendous form' - Robbie Llewellyn seeks first Cheltenham success with sole runner on Wednesday card

Robbie Llewellyn said it would be a "lifetime achievement" if he were to secure a first Cheltenham winner with Titan Discovery in the £25,000 2m4½f handicap hurdle (2.05 ) on Wednesday.

The Wiltshire-based trainer, enjoying a career-best campaign, has yet to win in four attempts with runners at the home of jump racing, but he believes his consistent six-year-old has a massive opportunity.

When asked what a victory would mean, Llewellyn said: "It would be a lifetime achievement for us. Having a runner at Cheltenham is special but to have a winner would be incredible. We’re looking forward to it and it’s nice going there with an exciting chance."

Since his debut in February last year, Titan Discovery has won two of his eight starts and placed second on five other occasions.

2-4 since switched to handicaps in the winter, the wins gained at Ascot (1m7f, good to soft) and Sandown (2m4f, soft); kept on well for creditable second at Kempton (2m5f, good to soft) last month and might still be on the upgrade; respected.

Titan Discovery 14:05 Cheltenham

He was last seen finishing second to Boombawn at Kempton last month, with the fourth-placed horse, Kateira, winning a Grade 3 handicap hurdle at Aintree on her next start.

"I’m very excited to be honest," added Llewellyn. "He’s been in tremendous form for us and his last run at Kempton has worked out quite well in terms of formlines.

"The course will suit him, there's plenty in his favour and we're looking forward to a big run. It’s a 17-runner handicap at Cheltenham and you have to have a bit of luck, but I’m very hopeful of his chances."

Titan Discovery is the 7-1 third-favourite for the second contest on the card, with last-time-out winners Sea Invasion , the Nicky Henderson-trained Spring Note and Dan Skelton’s Doyen Quest all prominent in the market.

