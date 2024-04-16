Cheltenham the first key post-Aintree stop for Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls in fascinating trainers' title tussle

The April meeting is typically a subdued return for Cheltenham after the highs and lows of Gold Cup day, but that is far from the case this time around. The British trainers' title is there to be won and the £210,000 of prize-money on offer on Wednesday alone is a mighty opportunity that cannot be passed up by Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls.

That private master-student tussle for the championship has a third-party interest after the win of I Am Maximus in the Grand National on Saturday, a result that propelled perennial Irish champion trainer Willie Mullins to the head of the title standings. His entries at Ayr, and the early team in contention for the final afternoon at Sandown on April 27, outline his intention to win the British crown for the first time.

Part of the luxury for Britain's trainers at the April meeting was coming to Cheltenham with a chance and never seeing a certain WP Mullins on the racecard. He is not represented on Wednesday, but that changes on Thursday when Karia Des Blaises runs in the 2m½f fillies' juvenile handicap hurdle.

Skelton is leading the challenge to Mullins and was £53,000 behind the leader's total before racing on Tuesday, with 14-time champion Nicholls a further £75,000 behind.

Wednesday's racing will not decide the title, but it is a big opportunity to close the gap and momentum could be crucial.

And the day's feature, the Matt Hampson Foundation Silver Trophy Handicap Chase (2.40 ), will create a clear guide as to where that momentum lies with Skelton and Nicholls having strong but almost identical chances, according to the early market.

Nicholls relies on Cheltenham regular Il Ridoto , while Skelton runs two, with brother Harry riding the intriguing Sail Away . The eight-year-old shaped with credit when last of four runners in the Grade 1 Ascot Chase, and he also won on better ground at Ayr last season. Our Jet , the stable's other runner, is in form but needs a career-best.

Skelton has the numerical advantage on Wednesday with seven runners to Nicholls' four, and some apparent stronger chances. Among them is last-time-out winner Doyen Quest in the 2m4½f handicap hurdle (2.05 ) and Proschema, who missed the Grade 1 Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree but will top the weights in the 3m handicap hurdle (3.50 ).

Nicholls may well have saved the best until last with Rare Middleton a likely player in the 2m1f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle (5.00 ). The five-year-old a tad disappointing last time, but would be competitive on the best of his form.

A final thought goes to Nicky Henderson, who is not involved in the trainers' title race this time around. He may be out of contention, but the future remains very bright at Seven Barrows and he will show just a hint of what's to come when running Peaky Boy in the 2m4½f novice hurdle (1.30 ). This is a race Henderson has won with Whisper and Might Bite and could be informative for the future.

