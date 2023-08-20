'I'm just amazed at how she's progressed' - Spanish Mane bids to extend perfect record under Josephine Gordon

A new lease of life has seen handicapper Spanish Mane climb to a career-high mark and she bids to maintain her perfect record with Josephine Gordon this afternoon (4.55 ) at Brighton.

The winner of 11 races, Spanish Mane is now an eight-year-old but has continued to progress thanks to her partnership with Gordon, who has won both starts with the mare this summer.

Their two narrow victories at Lingfield have seen the mare reach a rating of 63 for the first time in 50 starts, which trainer Julia Feilden attributes to Spanish Mane's newest jockey plus a change in going preference.

She said: "Josephine Gordon has got a really great tune out of her and I think she's enjoying a bit of cut in the ground now.

"We always thought she needed quicker going but as she's got older she now lets herself down more with ease in the ground, so I'm hoping it's still on the easy side at Brighton as she loves the track."

Spotlight verdict

Admirable eight-year-old who has won on fast and soft ground over seven furlongs at Lingfield in two of her last three starts; it was a narrow success last time but she battled well to beat a clear second and is only 2lb higher; major player again and she has won over course and distance.

Spanish Mane is a special resident of the Suffolk yard, having recovered from a horrific fall at Yarmouth in 2019 which saw her lose confidence before bouncing back to success 99 days later.

She has won every season since for Feilden, who has learned the quirks that bring out the best in the consistent mare.

"We always give her a break through the winter as she hates the all-weather and she definitely earns her holiday every year," the trainer said.

"She's eight now and I'm just amazed at how she's progressed. We were threatening her with retirement not too long ago and she's gone and found a new lease of life! She just loves her racing, she's won 11 now, and that's fantastic for any horse."

Spanish Mane 16:55 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Josephine Gordon Tnr: Julia Feilden

Read more:

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Brighton, Catterick and Lingfield on Monday afternoon

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.