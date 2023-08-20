The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Brighton, Catterick and Lingfield on Monday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday...

Fly Zone (2.40 Brighton)

Didn't show much on his only start as a two-year-old at Kempton in November but made a promising turf debut on his reappearance at Yarmouth in May. Fly Zone was second on his first start since a gelding operation, chasing home subsequent Group 3 winner Embesto. Fly Zone was nearly three lengths ahead of the fourth, Star Ahoy, who has won a Pontefract maiden since, while the ninth also made a successful handicap debut last month, so the form has some depth to it. Sir Michael Stoute's son of Expert Eye posted another solid effort when third at Chelmsford last time and he should be able to get off the mark now back on turf.

Lightning Point (3.00 Catterick)

James Tate has been in superb form and Lightning Point can keep the Newmarket trainer's hot streak going. Tate has sent out six winners from his last 13 runners and Lightning Point has demonstrated some form which suggests that he has the ability to land a nursery. The son of Blue Point was third behind subsequent Listed and Group 3 winner Elite Status on his debut at Doncaster before making the frame again in a Chelmsford maiden won by Starlust, who followed up under a penalty and has a rating of 92. Lightning Point hasn't made an immediate impact since switching to handicap company but should be competitive off his revised mark of 65, especially with the yard enjoying a purple patch.

Havanagreattime (6.50 Lingfield)

Made a promising debut when third behind Watch My Tracer at Windsor last month. The winner had finished seventh in the Group 2 Coventry at Royal Ascot on his previous start and Havanagreattime only lost out on second towards the finish. The Richard Hughes-trained son of Havana Grey was then fourth in a Glorious Goodwood maiden which is already working out well with the second, Array, comfortably going one better on his first start since at Newmarket on Saturday. The going is likely to be the quickest Havanagreattime has encountered, but he looks capable of winning a maiden at some point. Elmonjed, Movie Makers and Invincible Molly – newcomers trained by William Haggas, Saeed bin Suroor and Ralph Beckett – are also respected.

Read these next:

'He has an outstanding chance of a third straight win' - our Monday tipster returns with three selections

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.