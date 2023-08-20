Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Girl Magic (5.45 Lingfield)
Course winner who likes fast ground and has worked nicely on the Al Bahathri Polytrack of late for Alice Haynes.
David Milnes
Quercus (4.45 Catterick)
Has an outstanding record over course and distance with five wins from 11 starts, finishing outside the first three only once. Can complete the hat-trick under Joe Fanning.
Paul Curtis
Havanagreattime (6.50 Lingfield)
Fourth at Glorious Goodwood in a maiden that had its form boosted when the runner-up, Array, won comfortably on Saturday. William Buick is an encouraging booking.
Charlie Huggins
High Opinion (4.10 Catterick)
Bryan Smart’s four-year-old had little luck in running when last seen and is handicapped to win again.
David Toft
Batchelor Boy (4.55 Brighton)
Has won three times and been placed on a further three occasions at the track and can give another good account of himself.
Dave Edwards
A La Francaise (2.25 Catterick)
Only one win in 18 starts but has been knocking at the door recently. Narrowly denied last time out and has solid claims off the same mark.
Tom Gibbings
