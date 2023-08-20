Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Newmarket nap

Girl Magic (5.45 Lingfield)

Course winner who likes fast ground and has worked nicely on the Al Bahathri Polytrack of late for Alice Haynes.

David Milnes

Girl Magic 17:45 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Alice Haynes

Handicappers' nap

Quercus (4.45 Catterick)

Has an outstanding record over course and distance with five wins from 11 starts, finishing outside the first three only once. Can complete the hat-trick under Joe Fanning.

Paul Curtis

Quercus 16:45 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Ann Duffield

The Punt nap

Havanagreattime (6.50 Lingfield)

Fourth at Glorious Goodwood in a maiden that had its form boosted when the runner-up, Array, won comfortably on Saturday. William Buick is an encouraging booking.

Charlie Huggins

Havanagreattime 18:50 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Richard Hughes

Eyecatcher

High Opinion (4.10 Catterick)

Bryan Smart’s four-year-old had little luck in running when last seen and is handicapped to win again.

David Toft

High Opinion 16:10 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Bryan Smart

Speed figures

Batchelor Boy (4.55 Brighton)

Has won three times and been placed on a further three occasions at the track and can give another good account of himself.

Dave Edwards

Batchelor Boy 16:55 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: John Gallagher

Dark horse

A La Francaise (2.25 Catterick)

Only one win in 18 starts but has been knocking at the door recently. Narrowly denied last time out and has solid claims off the same mark.

Tom Gibbings

A La Francaise 14:25 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Mr Jack Nicholls (5lb) Tnr: Jim Goldie

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

Read these next:

'He has an outstanding chance of a third straight win' - our Monday tipster returns with three selections

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.