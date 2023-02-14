'I'm hopeful he will run well' - Forecast out to enhance Martin Keighley's good course record

Backing all of Martin Keighley's runners blind at Hereford would have yielded a level-stakes profit, and the same can be said when the trainer has Sean Bowen in the saddle.

Bowen also produces a profit when riding at the track, with a fine strike-rate of 22 per cent (10-46), and is in form having recorded four winners from his last 13 rides.

Keighley runs Forecast, with Bowen taking over from a conditional, and the veteran hinted at a return to form in a slightly better race at the track last time out.

Another who does well at the course is Ben Case and the trainer is represented by Bashers Reflection. The six-year-old is up 2lb after finishing runner-up at Fakenham last time but his Racing Post Ratings have improved with every start this season, suggesting there could be more to come.

Pleasant Man has been installed as the early favourite having been in good form in recent weeks, but he failed to take advantage when well-in last time out and his new mark has kicked in now.

Milton Harris has two runners and Cabrakan is probably the first string. It was a tough ask for him to give 7lb to a nice prospect in a juvenile hurdle last time, but his other rivals were a long way behind him and he has a lot of potential stepping up in trip now handicapping from a mark of 106.

His stablemate, Highland Frolic, was too bad to be true when tailed off on soft ground at Wetherby on his last start, but his previous run when third behind Samuel Spade at Kempton is a reasonable piece of form.

He shaped like he could improve for this sort of trip that day and it’s possible a new headgear combination will help.

Race analysis by Phill Anderson

What they say

Martin Keighley, trainer of Forecast

He’s been running well enough but has had some tough tasks. The handicapper has finally given him a break and this is the first time for a while I’ve been able to run him in a 0-110 handicap. I’m hopeful he will do well.

Ben Case, trainer of Bashers Reflection

He has improved a lot and it looked decent form last time. He was beaten by a well handicapped horse and they were well clear of the third. He’s a light-framed horse and I’ve tried to keep him away from soft ground. The conditions should suit him well.

Harry Whittington, trainer of Vengeance

He was well beaten over the minimum trip last time and I’m hopeful the return to a longer distance will see him in a better light.

Milton Harris, trainer of Highland Frolic and Cabrakan

I’ve always thought four-year-olds struggle against their elders until we get to this time of the year. I’m partly running them here because there are so few four-year-old handicaps. Cabrakan showed plenty of promise in his first two races but disappointed last time. He did not jump well on that occasion. The longer trip is an unknown for him. Highland Frolic is a beautiful-looking horse and a half-brother to Palace Pier. The trip will help him. He ran a race full of promise at Kempton and I don’t understand what happened at Wetherby, but he does have a few ideas of his own and has cheekpieces on to help him concentrate. I find it hard to split them.

Peter Bowen, trainer of Bucks Dream

He hasn’t managed a win yet but he will do one day soon. He’s been running well and I’m sure the good ground will suit him. Dropping back in trip will not be a problem as the ground will help him to travel better.

