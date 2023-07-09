'I'm expecting a much bolder show from him' - analysis and quotes for the main race at Ripon

Three-year-olds have a strong recent record in the Ripon Directors Cup, and that generation will benefit from a weight-for-age allowance along the lines Paddington received when repelling Emily Upjohn in an absorbing Coral-Eclipse at Sandown on Saturday.

This feels like something of a mini Eclipse handicap, with five three-year-olds meeting the older brigade for the first time over a mile and a quarter at Ripon, with the in-form Coverdale likely to be popular with punters.

That is despite the prospect of rain at the North Yorkshire venue as Coverdale's three successive victories, each at this distance, have come on ground ranging from good to firm to heavy. Ed Bethell's runner never wins by far and it is difficult to predict when the handicapper will get to grips with him.

Coco Jack finished midfield in the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot 16 days ago, although an ease in the surface is against him. Oh So Charming handles slower terrain and dropping two furlongs in trip looks the correct move after he failed to stay an extended mile and a half at Newcastle last time, but the most interesting candidate is surely Merry Minister.

Ed Walker's horses have been running excellently lately and this youngster makes his handicap debut off a potentially lenient mark of 80. The belief this recent 7f novice winner at Thirsk will improve for a step up in trip is backed up by his pedigree, and he too will have few fears surrounding a potential going change under Tom Marquand, who is a perfect two from two at Ripon this year.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Nic Barron, joint-trainer of Baryshnikov

He's in good form. We've been desperate to run him but there have been few opportunities, so he had to go over a mile at Redcar last time. He's back at a mile and a quarter and likes Ripon, so we hope he'll go well; any rain would help him.

George Scott, trainer of Coco Jack

He ran a very creditable race from a bad draw at Ascot. A mile and a quarter looks his trip. He seems in good order and he's well drawn, so he should run a nice race.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Coverdale

It's his first time against older horses but he gets a bit of weight. There are a couple of unexposed ones in there and he's slowly going up in the handicap, which doesn't make life easier, but he's got a good draw and I hope he'll run a good race.

Ed Walker, trainer of Merry Minister

He has improved with each run and I was very happy with his win at Thirsk last month. He coped with the softish ground there without necessarily wanting it and will be fine in these conditions. The way he won suggests he'll get further and I'd expect him to stay this trip.

Grant Tuer, trainer of Oh So Charming

He wasn't tactically suited by all-weather racing at Newcastle last time and he'll be suited by a return to turf. There's been a bit of rain and I'm expecting a much bolder show from him.

Reporting by David Carr

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.