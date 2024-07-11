FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Previews
premium
If you can't beat them, join them - Ryan Moore hopes to be on winning side this time aboard perennial adversary Porta Fortuna
Seven times he has tried and seven times he has failed. So if you can’t beat them, join them.
Porta Fortuna is a justifiably popular filly, incredibly sound, tough and talented. She is a three-year-old who has never run a bad race, has given punters a proper run for their money every time and has rewarded trainer Donnacha O’Brien’s enterprise by earning more than £950,000 in prize-money.
But Ryan Moore can be forgiven for not paying his subscription to the fan club. Or, indeed, being sick of the very sight of her.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inPreviews
Last updated
Copy
more inPreviews
- 1.50 Newmarket: 'I don't think we've got to the bottom of him yet' - analysis and trainer quotes for a hot-looking heritage handicap
- 3.00 Newmarket: trust the Northumberland Plate form to come to the fore in another competitive staying handicap
- 3.35 Newmarket: 'We're very happy with her' - can Royal Ascot winner Porta Fortuna claim back-to-back Group 1s in the Falmouth Stakes?
- Porta Fortuna is hard to knock in the Falmouth - but there are big improvers lurking
- 2.25 Newmarket: will this year's Duchess of Cambridge Stakes act as yet another springboard to Group 1 success?
more inPreviews
- 1.50 Newmarket: 'I don't think we've got to the bottom of him yet' - analysis and trainer quotes for a hot-looking heritage handicap
- 3.00 Newmarket: trust the Northumberland Plate form to come to the fore in another competitive staying handicap
- 3.35 Newmarket: 'We're very happy with her' - can Royal Ascot winner Porta Fortuna claim back-to-back Group 1s in the Falmouth Stakes?
- Porta Fortuna is hard to knock in the Falmouth - but there are big improvers lurking
- 2.25 Newmarket: will this year's Duchess of Cambridge Stakes act as yet another springboard to Group 1 success?