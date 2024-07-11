If you can't beat them, join them - Ryan Moore hopes to be on winning side this time aboard perennial adversary Porta Fortuna

Seven times he has tried and seven times he has failed. So if you can’t beat them, join them.

Porta Fortuna is a justifiably popular filly, incredibly sound, tough and talented. She is a three-year-old who has never run a bad race, has given punters a proper run for their money every time and has rewarded trainer Donnacha O’Brien’s enterprise by earning more than £950,000 in prize-money.

But Ryan Moore can be forgiven for not paying his subscription to the fan club. Or, indeed, being sick of the very sight of her.