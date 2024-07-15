'I'd be disappointed if she's not thereabouts' - trainer quotes and analysis for a competitive sprint at Kempton

Several of these three-year-olds give the impression they could be destined for top sprint handicaps later in the campaign, and Media Shooter tackled one himself when last seen.

That was York’s Macmillan Sprint Handicap, a race that last year threw up now-established Group performers Quinault and Washington Heights, as well as July Cup winner Mill Stream.

Media Shooter stayed on nicely into fourth in this season’s running and returns off the same mark in a bid to enhance impressive Kempton form figures of 212.

Despite the various factors in Media Shooter’s favour, four horses opened up at shorter odds than him on the opening shows to underline this race’s depth.

It is easy to see why Drama and Rosa Applause are two of those. They were first and fourth in a similar event last month. Tennessee Gold has also made a bright start to life in handicaps.

Gutsy Girl ’s profile is particularly compelling. She held a Group 1 entry earlier in the season and the form of her Windsor novice third on her return is working out.

Draw a line through her underwhelming handicap debut at Newmarket recently (market expected much better) when she failed to handle the track and she will be near the summit of many shortlists.

Secret Bid is another interesting sort for Archie Watson. Taking a keen hold and weakening in the final furlong have been features of his performances over 7f. Dropping back to sprint distances for a yard that thrives with such types opens up doors.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going update

Warm weather is expected at Kempton on Tuesday evening despite the potential for minor showers, with the track maintaining a standard to slow going from its meeting last week.

Clerk of the course Sarah Dunster: "The track is standard to slow as usual and we will be watering. We're expecting a warm evening, there is a chance of a few showers but we're anticipating highs of 20C to 21C."

What they say

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Rosa Applause

She's a consistent filly and ran a nice race at Kempton last time. The track should suit her again and she's in good form.

James Ferguson, trainer of Drama

He won here two starts ago and this looks to be a very similar race. I think he had more up his sleeve that day. He almost won at Newmarket despite hating the ground, so ran a lot better than the result suggests. He's got every chance back on his preferred surface.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Gutsy Girl

She disappointed at Newmarket last time when I'm not quite sure she handled the ground. She lost momentum going downhill going into the Dip and then had too much ground to make up. A return to a Flat track like Kempton will really suit her. We've always liked her and I'd be disappointed if she's not thereabouts.

Joseph Parr, trainer of Tennessee Gold

He's been raised 3lb since his last outing when he ran particularly well to finish second at Yarmouth. He came from too far back off a slow pace on that occasion. He's improving and is up to this sort of grade. He's getting weight from a few of the others and I expect him to run well if they go a good gallop.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

