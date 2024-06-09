'I couldn't be happier with her' - Goodnightngodbless out to defy 5lb rise in Connacht National for James Motherway

Goodnightngodbless returned from six months off the track in fine style when producing a career-best at the age of 11 at Down Royal last month, and bids to follow up off a 5lb higher mark in the Tote Connacht National at Roscommon on Monday.

The JP McManus-owned mare was ridden patiently by Charlie O'Dwyer last time and still had three rivals to pass when jumping the last, but she kicked into top gear on landing and thundered home to beat Sweet Will by a length. Good ground combined with a stamina test seem her optimum conditions, and she should get exactly that here.

Trainer James Motherway, who already has an Irish and Midlands National on his CV, said: "Everything went to plan at Down Royal. Conditions suited her and Charlie gave her a lovely, patient ride. She came out of the race well and this looks the next stepping stone for her. The ground looks like it will be in her favour.

"I'd definitely say it was a career-best at Down Royal. The key to her is she needs a trip and good ground, while she doesn't want too much weight on her back as she's not an overly big mare. We're going to need a career-best again but I couldn't be happier with her and Charlie seems to get a great tune out of her."

The Shane Broderick-trained Sphagnum looks another leading contender. He was running an encouraging race at Limerick last time after a six-month layoff, serving it up to eventual runaway winner Surf Club, when falling at the final fence. The seven-year-old has been raised just 1lb for that effort and is still lightly raced over fences.

Outside The Door is an intriguing runner for Padraig Roche. He was unlucky to unseat his rider at Punchestown last time when hampered, and had been in excellent form before that. His runner-up effort behind Where's Frankie at Leopardstown on his penultimate start puts him right in the mix, and this better ground should suit.

Roche said: "We thought he was running a nice race at Punchestown but he was just unlucky a horse fell in front of him. He's fairly versatile ground-wise but we always thought better ground suits him well, so we're hoping for a good run."

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Hascoeur Clermont shaped well when fifth in last month's Killarney National. He had Outside The Door ten lengths behind when scoring at Cheltenham in November, but a 6lb swing should bring them closer together.

The Dermot McLoughlin-trained Wa Wa has his first start over fences since April 2023. He ran with plenty of credit after a break when seventh in a handicap hurdle at Tipperary last month, and it would be no surprise to see him improve considerably on that effort.

