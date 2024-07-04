'Hopefully he can run a big race' - can expensive buy Aesterius bounce back in Listed Dragon Stakes?

Connections of Aesterius have reported him to be "bouncing" and are hopeful he can return to winning ways in the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown (2.30 ).

The two-year-old son of Mehmas, who was purchased for £380,000 at the Goffs UK Breeze-Up, made an eyecatching debut when winning at Bath in May.

Owned by Wathnan and trained by Archie Watson, he followed that effort with fifth place in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot last month and Richard Brown, racing adviser to the operation, believes he can strike again.

He said: "He's bounced out of Ascot. Archie seems very happy with him and he ran a great race there, and he's bouncing. We decided to let him take his chance and the stiff five furlongs should be ideal for him.

"He did an exceptional breeze, won well on his debut and ran a big race at Ascot. As long as there are no after-effects, which he doesn't seem to be showing at home because Archie says he's in good form, then hopefully he can run a big race."

Archie Watson: trainer of Aesterius Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Aesterius is an 11-10 chance with William Hill as he faces five rivals in the 5f contest. The Richard Hannon-trained The Actor , who finished 13th of 22 in the Coventry Stakes, is his chief threat and is 2-1 to record a second victory.

Hannon said: "He's getting on very well and I'm very pleased with him. I liked his run at Royal Ascot and he ran very well up until the five-furlong pole, but the last furlong was a bit much for him. I'm hoping he'll go closer over five now."

Also in the contest is Kevin Ryan's End Of Story , who had to settle for tenth in the Windsor Castle Stakes at the royal meeting. The Bungle Inthejungle colt should not be ruled out, however, as he made a striking debut when scoring at Thirsk in May.

Zminiature returns for trainer Dylan Cunha after his appearance in the Coventry Stakes. He managed to beat only two rivals that day, but he also has a victory to his name after striking at Doncaster on his debut in March.

The Hugo Palmer-trained It Ain't Two , who has won two of his four career starts, and Kinetic Force complete the line-up.

