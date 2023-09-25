'His schooling's been electric' - the small stable dreaming big as runner sets out on Grade 1 road at Warwick

Monday is a significant day for small-scale Somerset trainer Ella Pickard who starts her leading novice chase prospect Stans The Man over fences with aspirations he will go on to compete at the highest level.

The lightly raced six-year-old won twice over hurdles last season and was unlucky not to complete a hat-trick when last seen at Ffos Las, with a blunder at the last costing him the race.

Yet his ambitious trainer expects Stans The Man to flourish this season and is campaigning him towards the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Initial interest, though, is on the Paul Ferguson's Jumpers To Follow Handicap Chase (3.05) where he takes on a mixture of experienced rivals such as Glajou, Gold Link and Romanor and the similarly lightly raced Are U Wise To That.

"He needs to start somewhere and I think Warwick is a great place to get going," Pickard said. "He's there, ready to go and hopefully will run a huge race.

"He takes the mickey over hurdles and really he wants to jump a fence, his schooling's been electric, so hopefully he can pop away and use his jumping as an advantage.

"Kempton is the main goal and before then we'll try and learn as much as we can. We think he's more than capable of it, he's got a nice mark and hopefully he'll improve with experience. It's a really exciting day for us."

Bumper and maiden hurdle winner last season; signed off with good second in Ffos Las handicap hurdle (2m4f, good) in April and could easily have more to offer over fences this term.

The yard will also be boosted by a recent winner with 5-6 favourite Janeslittlevoice striking at Newton Abbot on Friday. They were worth following last season, with a 24 per cent strike-rate and level-stakes profit of £19.

This 2m4f distance is also noteworthy as Pickard's best record has come in races between 2m3½f and 2m6f. Of her nine runners, five have finished in the top three.

Pickard's other leading talent for the season is two-time bumper winner Bullets Hill, with the Grade 1 Formby Novices' Hurdle, formerly known as the Tolworth, and the Challow named as early targets.

