'I'd like to think he'll be in the shake-up' - key quotes and analysis for Warwick handicap chase

A mature betting market will reveal plenty about this race, but the potential standout in terms of handicapping is Are U Wise To That.

This half-brother to Didtheyleaveuoutto finished runner-up in a 3m maiden point-to-point in Ireland in December 2021, and a mark of 118 looks exploitable now he switches to fences.

The Jonjo O’Neill-trained six-year-old landed a 2m maiden hurdle at Uttoxeter last October in decent style, and has the scope for significant improvement this term.

Notnowlinda, winner of a 3m maiden point-to-point in Ireland in November 2021, looks slightly more exposed than Are U Wise To That after six runs over hurdles.

However, she does boast winning form at Warwick, having landed a 2m mares’ maiden hurdle last October by two lengths from Maridadi, form which was given a boost by two subsequent successes from the third Lutinebella.

Gold Link has already accrued plenty of experience over fences, but doesn’t necessarily appear to have anything in hand off a mark of 120.

Glajou, the sole last-time-out winner in the field, bolted up by 12 lengths at Worcester, but his overall record suggests he may struggle to follow up off an 8lb higher mark.

Haas Boy, who would have landed a 2m5f Ludlow handicap hurdle by a double-figure margin last December had he not fallen at the final flight, was essentially disappointing in four subsequent starts.

However, he has shown he goes well fresh, and this might be the time to catch him.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

Going update

The going at Warwick is described as good, good to firm in places despite 42mm of rainfall in the last six days and selective watering taking place. Clerk of the course Tom Ryall said: "We're just slightly quicker from the crossing up to the top of the hill but we irrigated that on Sunday so we'll probably stay as we are."

What they say

Jonjo O'Neill Jr, rider of Are U Wise To That

It's nice to get him out and Warwick is a nice place to start a chaser. We always hoped he'd improve for going over fences.

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of Haas Boy

It's his first run over fences – he's jumped well at home and I'd like to think fences will be the making of him. He lost his confidence last season after his fall at Ludlow so hopefully he'll be all right.

Seamus Mullins, trainer of Romanor

A lot depends on the weather, if the ground stays good – or on the fast side – we'd have a live each-way chance. If the ground goes on the softer side it'd lessen our chance.

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Glajou

He's been running great through the summer and his form seems to be consistent, so hopefully he can put up a nice performance.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Notnowlinda

She's definitely got a chance. She won at the track last year on some nice ground and has jumped fences nicely at home.

Oliver Greenall, joint-trainer of Feuille De Lune

It's first time out but she's done plenty at home. She seems fit and well and the ground and trip are ideal so she should put in a good performance.

John Flint, trainer of Blaze A Trail

We're stepping up to two and a half miles. We've had two seconds with him and, although it's a very competitive race, I'd like to think he'll be in the shake-up.

Lucy Wadham, trainer of Kadex

It's his first time over fences so we'll be looking for a nice clear round. It's his first run of the season so we're feeling our way a little bit, but he's in good form and his schooling has been good.

Reporting by Stuart Riley

