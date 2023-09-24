The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' horse racing tips from Roscommon and Warwick on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Hands Off (1.55 Warwick)

Represents top connections in Nicky Henderson and Ronnie Bartlett and the five-year-old had three eyecatching runs over hurdles last season. Hands Off was second to EBF Final winner and the now 133-rated Crambo on his hurdling debut at Ascot where he finished ahead of four subsequent winners. The form of Hands Off's fourth at Doncaster last December has also worked out well with the second, Theatre Man, comfortably winning his next start under a penalty, and Hermino AA striking in both maiden and novice company after finishing third on Town Moor. Thing didn't go to plan for Hands Off at Doncaster last time, although he was still travelling well and firmly in contention when running out at the third last. Henderson looks to have found a good opportunity for Hands Off to get off the mark in a six-runner contest and although he was only sixth at Warwick when sent off the 6-4 favourite on his debut, that was a decent bumper as his stablemate and runner-up Attacca went on to win at Cheltenham. The 241-day layoff shouldn't overly be a concern as his promising Ascot run on his hurdling bow came off the back of a 232-day break.

Myristica (2.30 Warwick)

Made the frame on 15 of her 25 starts on the Flat for Tim Easterby and has developed into a smart hurdling prospect for David Pipe. The five-year-old was beaten a head on her hurdling debut by Komedy Kicks, who was receiving 6lb and has won again since. The third from that Worcester maiden event, Our Scholar, has subsequently completed a four-timer. Therefore, it was unsurprising that Myristica went on to complete a hat-trick of her own, with an impressive combined winning margin of 34 lengths. Sent off the 3-1 favourite for her first start in handicap company over obstacles in Market Rasen's prestigious Summer Hurdle, Myristica was far from disgraced when fourth on unsuitable soft ground. She jumped the last alongside the eventual winner Too Friendly, who followed up off a 5lb higher mark at Perth, and was just unable to pick up in testing conditions. A return to good ground, the going description of all three of his hurdle successes, at Warwick off an unchanged mark should suit.

Hercule Du Seuil (4.30 Roscommon)

Hercule Du Seuil won a Grade 3 novice hurdle at Navan last November and the JP McManus-owned six-year-old has made a good start to life over fences. Although only second when sent off 8-13 for his chasing debut at Ballinrobe in May, Hercule Du Seuil won his next start at the same track before following up at Killarney and Galway. Hercule Du Seuil has beaten the reopposing Solness by 19 and a half lengths on his last two starts and should confirm the form here, despite giving that rival 3lb.

