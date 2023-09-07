'His agent was looking for a few rides' - can Frankie Dettori mark his first trip to Down Royal with a winner?

Down Royal hosts the latest leg of Frankie Dettori's farewell tour as the rider wraps up his fabled riding career in Europe over the next six weeks. This represents the first and only time racegoers in Northern Ireland will be able to see the iconic jockey strut his stuff given he has never ridden at Down Royal in his near 40-year career.

Dettori will partner two mounts in his bid to mark his maiden visit to the Lisburn track with a winner as Matthew Smith as well as Eddie and Patrick Harty have snapped up his services.

Dettori's first chance comes in the 2m2f handicap (6.05 ) where he rides the Smith-trained No Thanks . The seven-year-old has been in excellent form this season but blotted his copybook slightly when finishing fifth of seven in a handicap at Leopardstown last month when sent off the 6-4 favourite.

However, that run may have come too soon as it was just three days after he landed a handicap hurdle at Ballinrobe. Prior to that success, he was an admirable fourth in a competitive 1m6f handicap at the Galway festival when beaten under three lengths by Sign From Above. Provided he can shrug off his latest effort, he should be on the premises, especially given he is likely to relish this marathon trip on the level.

"No Thanks has come back into form this year and the trip and ground should suit," said Smith. "He does stay very well so the distance will be ideal for him. He's won at Down Royal before as well so he wouldn't be without a chance."

Spotlight comment

No Thanks

Stays all day, last Flat win was over 2m1f at Bellewstown two years ago and won 2m7f hurdle last month; held by Barnacullia on Leopardstown form since but had been very busy prior to that and has Dettori in the plate to provide a bit of X-factor.

No Thanks 18:05 Down Royal View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Matthew J Smith

Dettori's second opportunity of a winner comes in the 1m2½f handicap (6.40 ) where he will likely attempt to execute the canny front-running tactics that have served him so well throughout his career on board Evening's Empire for the Eddie and Patrick Harty.

Evening's Empire has competed at this venue the last twice, performing with plenty of credit having been collared close home by St Faz over 1m5f in July. She was a good fourth over this trip prior to that in what was a strong handicap given the winner is now rated 88, while the fifth has won over hurdles since.

Eddie Harty said: "Frankie is over and his agent was looking for a few rides so we booked him for Evening's Empire. She went very close at the track the last day and if she can reproduce that form then she would have a chance.

"Hopefully the drop back in trip might suit her as she was able to win over 7f in her two-year-old season. Once the ground isn't too quick, she should be bang there."

Spotlight comment

Evening's Empire

Juvenile maiden winner's mark was too high initially; seasonal best when pipped over 1m5f here in July, her first time over that far; revised mark ruled her out of the finale over that trip and locally-owned filly may be vulnerable back in distance.



Evening's Empire 18:40 Down Royal View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Eddie & Patrick Harty

Read these next:

'We gave the public what they wanted' - cheers ring out as Frankie Dettori claims big-race double on first visit to Hungary

'He was a genius' - Mick Easterby leads tributes following death of Derby-winning jockey Edward Hide

Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.