'He's working very, very well' - can the Brighton regulars see off the infrequent visitors in fascinating mile clash?

This is a fascinating clash between the trainers who are Brighton regulars and those who turn up infrequently, but have a good record when doing so. Eve Johnson Houghton is definitely a familiar face by the seaside and she also has a remarkable strike-rate, so is a trainer to follow.

Johnson Houghton has saddled 17 winners from 80 runners at the track in the last five seasons, for a £1 level-stake profit of £9.84, and runs only Uncle Dick in this mile feature.

The trainer has probably had this race in mind for Uncle Dick since he won over course-and-distance in July under Oliver Carmichael, who is back on claiming 7lb. Uncle Dick confirmed his liking for the track when he was second over a mile and a quarter on his last visit here.

The six-time course winner is 2lb higher and needs to bounce back from a below-par run at Epsom last time, but the return to this track is definitely in his favour and he handles this ground no problem.

William Knight doesn’t run many at Brighton, but has two winners and a third from just five representatives at the track in the last five seasons and has booked Brandon Wilkie to ride Blenheim Star . Wilkie is value for his 5lb claim and has ten wins from 34 rides for Knight in the last five seasons.

Blenheim Star is another who has probably been targeted at the race since her victory over this course and distance last month and she finished two places ahead of Uncle Dick at Epsom three weeks ago. She is weighted to confirm those places on 3lb better terms this time around.

Jim Boyle is a Brighton regular and it will be fascinating to see whether he turns Buy The Dip out quickly after his third at Lingfield on Monday for Jack Doughty. Regular rider Pat Cosgrave takes over and has ridden for his last two victories, one of which was over course-and-distance.

The ground is good to firm, good in places. Clerk of the course Philip Hide said: "We watered on Monday and I'd be confident on the forecast we'll be on the easy side of good to firm. It'll be mostly dry and cloudy up until racing, with a chance of a shower in the morning."

Richard Hughes, trainer of Sandy Paradise

He ran a blinder there the last day, so he handles the track. He has a lot of weight so we’re claiming 5lb, but he’s been very consistent all year. I think going back to a mile will help.

Charlie McBride, trainer of Charming Whisper

He's been very progressive but was unlucky at Newmarket last time. He travelled like the winner but the jockey dropped his whip at the furlong marker. He looks in great form and is working very, very well. Sean Dylan Bowen is back on to take off 3lb and hopefully we can have a good go.

Jim Boyle, trainer of Buy The Dip

I was slightly disappointed with his run on Monday but he bounced out of it well. He's got form around Brighton and on quick ground so we'll take our chance again. He's robust and takes his racing well.

William Knight, trainer of Blenheim Star

She likes the track and goes there in good form. She's ground versatile and Brandon [Wilkie] taking off 5lb will help.

