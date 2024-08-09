Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 TipperaryHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 TipperaryHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionThe Saturday Jury
premium

'He’s surely still well handicapped' - our panel of experts answer the big questions for a busy day of racing

Who’s your biggest fancy at Ascot?

Joanna Mason, jockey Solomon, who runs in the Classic (3.55). He caught the eye when winning an apprentice race at the Sunday Series meeting at Haydock last weekend. He looked to win with plenty in hand and escapes a penalty for winning. I think he can step up in class here.

Sam Norris, William Hill Solomon (3.55) wasn't beaten far by the subsequent 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech in February and won with plenty in hand at Haydock last time. He escapes a penalty for that victory and could be even better now he tackles 1m4f for the first time.

Tim Peters, commentator I like Truthful in the Challenge (2.45). This will be just the second handicap she has contested and there was plenty to like about her recent return in Listed company at Newmarket. She was well beaten that day but was noted making late gains. She makes plenty of appeal for a yard in sparkling form.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inPreviews