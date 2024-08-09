'He’s surely still well handicapped' - our panel of experts answer the big questions for a busy day of racing

Who’s your biggest fancy at Ascot?

Joanna Mason, jockey Solomon , who runs in the Classic (3.55 ). He caught the eye when winning an apprentice race at the Sunday Series meeting at Haydock last weekend. He looked to win with plenty in hand and escapes a penalty for winning. I think he can step up in class here.

Sam Norris, William Hill Solomon (3.55 ) wasn't beaten far by the subsequent 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech in February and won with plenty in hand at Haydock last time. He escapes a penalty for that victory and could be even better now he tackles 1m4f for the first time.

Tim Peters, commentator I like Truthful in the Challenge (2.45 ). This will be just the second handicap she has contested and there was plenty to like about her recent return in Listed company at Newmarket. She was well beaten that day but was noted making late gains. She makes plenty of appeal for a yard in sparkling form.