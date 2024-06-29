'He's in great form' - analysis and quotes for the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud

The Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud has enjoyed something of a renaissance in recent years, a trend not unconnected to the revival of that previously endangered species, an older colt or mare winning the Arc.

Waldgeist broke the dam when following up his 2018 Saint-Cloud win with victory at Longchamp in 2019. Alpinista then showed she was as adept on fast ground as slow when clocking a race-record time for the Grand Prix in 2022 on her way to glory at Longchamp, although the new mark lasted only a year thanks to last year's winner Westover, who found only Ace Impact too strong in the Arc.

Those looking for clues to this year's Arc will find the presence of no fewer than four geldings something of a stumbling block, but the race carries enough cachet to be seen not solely through the prism of the road to Longchamp in October.

Iresine holds by far the best claims on form in a seven-runner field, although it is hard to judge how much ability he retains at the age of seven after beating vastly inferior opposition on his only start of the year.

Jean-Pierre Gauvin has campaigned him sparingly over the years and he could easily have more top-class days in him despite the advancing years.

Marie Velon and Iresine after their Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak triumph at Longchamp Credit: Racing Post/Burton

The William Haggas-trained Dubai Honour and the Aga Khan's Zarir both had to come from some way off the pace in their most recent runs. Zarir just failed in the Prix Ganay and was then nearest at the finish when third at odds-on in a Group 3 at Longchamp, while Dubai Honour finished well in third in the Grand Prix de Chantilly, form that was boosted when the fourth, Goliath, ran second to Isle Of Jura in the Hardwicke.

Dubai Honour wouldn't mind some of the thundery rain swirling around Paris to finally drop – although Saint-Cloud has so far remained dry as the forecast ebbs and flows – whereas the well-travelled veteran Outbox has not raced on anything deeper than good to soft in more than three years.

Point Lonsdale and Sevenna's Knight are both dropping back in trip and, while the Aidan O'Brien runner does at least have plenty of form over middle distances, he is 0-7 at Group 1 level.

Neither of those stout stayers would be suited by the race turning into a sprint and things could set up nicely for the closers.

That brings in Iresine but also Feed The Flame , who was left well adrift in third in the Coronation Cup when Ryan Moore went slowly up front before turning the taps on early aboard Luxembourg. He could be a major danger up Saint-Cloud's two-and-a-half-furlong straight.

What they say

Nemone Routh, racing manager to the Aga Khan, owner of Zarir

In all of his races this year he's been a little bit keen from the gate, so we had it in our head that from a wide draw Stephane [Pasquier] would need to find cover last time. It worked out that he ended with too much to do in the straight but he still did the best sectionals coming home. The good news is he didn't pull at all and it just didn't work out. He'll be fine over a mile and a half as he was running over even further at the start of the year. He's in great form, he worked well this week and he's very honest and genuine.

Pascal Bary, trainer of Feed The Flame

I think he's gaining in maturity with racing and he's in very good shape. Before Epsom he'd never raced anywhere other than Longchamp and Chantilly but he handled the travel very well. He found himself quite a long way back and they got racing very early but he picked up well in the straight. I think he should run very well.

Feed The Flame (second left) was unsuited by the run of the race in the Coronation Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Jean-Pierre Gauvin, trainer of Iresine

I think he still has the same appetite. We gave him a lot of time to freshen up after Japan and then he ticked off his comeback win after we decided to give him an easy task. The goal was to give him confidence and to avoid a long trip by road. I think he’s come forward a lot for the run and Marie Velon, who rode each of his two racecourse gallops, said he’s improved a lot. I haven’t worked him too hard since that race but he’s worked regularly. You have to work more on his morale than really turning the screws in the mornings, but I'm not worried about his fitness.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Mohamed Obaida, owner of Dubai Honour

We are hopeful and hopefully the rain that's forecast arrives before the race as he's a better horse with a bit of cut in the ground. The race at Chantilly last time was a bit of a feeler to see how he would get on back to a mile and a half and he stayed on well. Tom [Marquand, jockey] can have the confidence that he will stay and can ride him accordingly, which is helpful as well.

Andre Fabre, trainer of Sevenna's Knight

He's trying [at this trip], so we'll see. I was very pleased with the way he won last time and he has a good turn of foot when the pace is good, so we'll see how he is in this company and at this distance. He's a good mover, so the ground shouldn't be a concern.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Point Lonsdale

He's in good form. We were initially going to go to Ascot with him, but decided to wait for this instead and it fits nicely into his schedule. He could go to the Goodwood Cup afterwards, although it depends on what way Kyprios goes.​​

