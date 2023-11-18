'He's come back much bigger and stronger' - can JP McManus land handicap chase with Guetapan Collonges?

This race marks the first marathon of the season at Cheltenham and the 3m3½f trip will take plenty of getting. It also fits in nicely in the programme ahead of the Welsh National next month.

Eight of the field have the Chepstow option and that includes Cloudy Glen , who is also engaged in the Coral Gold Cup next month.

Any horse Cloudy Glen's trainer Venetia Williams runs right now merits the utmost respect, particularly over fences. Williams saddled an impressive eight winners from 14 runners in chases from November 4 to November 16.

Defying top weight will be a daunting task for Cloudy Glen at the age of ten, but he excels when fresh. In the last three years the old boy has won a Southern National, a Ladbrokes Trophy and finished third in a Grand National Trial first time out.

Nicky Henderson inferred in a recent Racing Post stable tour that City Chief is considered a future Grand National type and his stamina for that sort of test gets examined for the first time.

The market never misses a lightly raced Henderson horse, but it might have missed a David Bridgwater-trained one. His Dom Of Mary gives the impression he is crying out for marathon trips.

Cloudy Glen: returns for Venetia Williams Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The seven-year-old came from much further back than the first three to claim fourth in a staying chase at Plumpton 13 days ago to sharpen him up for this.

Note that Bridgwater is 3-10 at Cheltenham over the past five years and Dom Of Mary is the trainer's sole runner across the three days. He also represents the same connections as dual Cheltenham winner The Conditional.

Fast-improving stayers Bangers And Cash , Guetapan Collonges and Slipway are others with likable profiles in an informative contest for the upcoming months.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer of City Chief

He's in good order. The ground was too quick for him at Ayr in April and he'll be much happier on this. I hope this is a good race for him to start off in as he stays.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Truckers Lodge

He'll love the ground and he stays forever. Any rain overnight would help his chances and he'll love this trip. This is a bit of a step up in grade for him though.

Charlie Longsdon, trainer of Guetapan Collonges

Hopefully he should run all right. He won nicely at Carlisle on his first start back and looks to be progressive. He's come back this summer a much bigger and stronger horse. He didn't quite stay four miles last season but he's stronger now and hopefully can improve.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Malina Girl and Peaches And Cream

I was a bit disappointed with Malina Girl's first run back over hurdles but she seems in good form at home, so hopefully the step back up in trip and the return to fences can bring her back to her normal self. I'd be a bit concerned about the going for Peaches And Cream as he likes a bit of nice ground but he will love this trip and I think the track will suit him.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Rose Of Arcadia

She'll love the cut in the ground and hopefully should be staying on really well. She's up to a high mark over fences now but her win at Newton Abbot was a lovely performance. Our horses are running well, so we hope she'll have a nice chance.

David Pipe, trainer of First Lord De Cuet

It's his first run back after wind surgery but he might improve for it. The ground and trip should suit and he's got a nice weight. Hopefully he can run a good race.

Reporting by James Stevens

