Can Crebilly join illustrious roll of honour in high-class novice handicap chase?

A race that has been won by Protektorat, More Of That and Taquin Du Seuil, this handicap chase for novices often has a quality feel about it.

While a potential star does not immediately stand out from the field this year, just 10lb covers the seven runners and it is hard to discount any of them.

Heading the ratings and weights is Crebilly , who represents More Of That and Taquin Du Seuil's trainer Jonjo O'Neill, looking for his third win in the race in the last ten years.

Crebilly got stuck in the mud in the EBF Final at Sandown last season but bounced back to win at the same course on the last day of the season and makes his chase debut in the colours of JP McManus.

"He jumped very well last season and we're looking forward to sending him chasing," said his trainer. "He was supposed to run at Carlisle last week but it was cancelled, so we're starting him off here instead. You'd like to think he'd improve for a fence."

Es Perfecto is another making his chase debut under rules but is already a point-to-point winner. Lightly raced over hurdles, trainer Alan King is excited to be going over fences.

"He's had an uninterrupted preparation and I'm hoping for a full season with him," said King. "He's an Irish point-to-point winner, so I'm looking forward to him in novice chases."

Railway Hurricane was runner-up in the race last year but remains a novice over fences and was second in a similar race at the course last month.

"He's pretty consistent of late and while he hasn't a great habit of getting his head in front, he generally runs his race," said trainer Gavin Cromwell.

Elle Perfecta completes the challenge from Ireland, although soft ground may be against her. Trainer Colm Murphy said: "She seems well and this has been the plan for a while but we didn't legislate for the weather. She probably doesn't want it too soft. I've been delighted with her two runs over fences so far, so we're hoping for a nice run if she can handle the ground."

Ginny's Destiny was another who was in action at the October meeting and has his second run for Paul Nicholls. The champion trainer said: "I think he needed the run first time out here but he jumped okay that day. He's improved for that run and he should have a nice chance."

