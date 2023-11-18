Gordon Elliott saddles 15 of the 21 runners in the Troytown - but who is his best chance?

The Noel Meade-trained Thedevilscoachman bids to fend off 15 Gordon Elliott-trained runners in the Grade 3 Bar One Racing Troytown Handicap Chase over 3m.

The seven-year-old enjoyed a good novice chase campaign last season in which he landed two Grade 3s. He is also a Grade 2 winner over hurdles and has scored three times over fences, accounting for the talented Chuchstonewarrior on his chase debut at Galway prior to being awarded a race at Navan after suffering interference from first-past-the-post Ramillies. He then defeated another useful rival in Grandero Bello at Limerick next time.

He was a well-fancied 7-1 shot for the Irish National on his last start, but despite travelling powerfully throughout, he was pulled up before the last after finding the extra five furlongs beyond him. However, he went through that race as if he was still well handicapped and he tends to run very well fresh, so he looks the one most capable of defeating the Elliott mob.

Of the 15 Cullentra contenders, perhaps Hollow Games might prove the pick. He is still unexposed as a chaser.

Gavin Cromwell's likeable mare Limerick Lace takes a significant step up in trip after she coasted in at Clonmel last month. This longer trip is an unknown, but she is a classy operator who jumps brilliantly and loves soft ground.

Macs Charm is an intriguing contender for Colm Murphy given his progressive profile, and he landed a strong handicap at Fairyhouse in April when last seen, staying on strongly to beat Sir Bob, who landed the Cork National earlier this month.

An 8lb rise should not prevent Macs Charm from being competitive if he is firing on all cylinders on his reappearance.

Henry de Bromhead saddles three chances and his Largy Debut has claims judging on an excellent second behind Gevrey in the Munster National last month, especially given he had to come from the rear in a race dominated by those who raced prominently.

Stablemate Ain't That A Shame has plenty of ability and should come on for his effort at Listowel, while Watch House Cross steps up markedly in distance on his handicap debut.

'I definitely wouldn't forget about Run Wild Fred'

Gordon Elliott has warned not to forget previous winner Run Wild Fred , who could be the pick of his 15-strong squad, and Jack Kennedy obviously agrees as he has selected the nine-year-old in his bid for a second win in the race.

Run Wild Fred was 4-1 favourite in 2021 when he obliged under Davy Russell. That was off a rating of 145 and he only has a 4lb higher mark to defy two years on.

Elliott said: "I definitely wouldn't forget about Run Wild Fred. He should come on a ton for his run at Limerick and this has been the plan for him. He seems in great form and we're hoping for the best."

Run Wild Fred: the most eyecatching of the Elliott runners Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Hollow Games was originally the ante-post favourite for this before being usurped by Thedevilscoachman. He has an unbeaten course record and was third to smart stablemate Ash Tree Meadow in the Galway Plate last time.

His trainer said: "Hollow Games likes Navan and the race should suit him. I was delighted with him at Galway and he's still a relatively young horse who should have more to offer this season."

On the remainder of his team, Elliott said: "Gevrey is tough and loves these big handicaps. You can never rule him out.

"Farouk D'Alene is a classy horse coming back from a long layoff. He will come on for the run but has a touch of class.

"Coko Beach could run a big one, but Frontal Assault has been a bit disappointing and needs to improve.

"Defi Bleu was going well when coming down in the Munster National, Dunboyne will enjoy conditions, Diol Ker has some good form in the past and Royal Thief will come on for his run in the Cork National.

"Epson Du Houx has a bit to find, as does Punitive . Fakir D'Alene ran in a point the other day and that blowout should bring him on. Tullybeg would ideally want better ground."

What they say

Noel Meade, trainer of Thedevilscoachman

He will enjoy the soft ground and is in good form. The only negative is that it's his first run of the season and he has to fend off a strong battalion of runners from Gordon. He has run well fresh in the past and seems pretty straight, so with a bit of luck he can run well.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Ain't That A Shame, Largy Debut and Watch House Cross

Ain't That A Shame is in good form. He will love the ground and hopefully the track will suit him. The rain will help him definitely. Largy Debut ran well at Limerick and I'd be hoping he will go well too. Watch House Cross is stepping up to three miles and I think he will need it. I'm just not so sure about the ground for him.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Limerick Lace

It's a big step up in trip. It's a bit of an unknown, but I think it should be fine for her. She will love this ground and the track should suit as well. I don't know if she's well handicapped but I'd be hopeful of a good run.

Colm Murphy, trainer of Macs Charm

He seems to be improving away and he won't mind the ground. I'd just be slightly concerned he might need the run over three miles on that ground, but he is as ready as we can have him.

