'He's bounced out of Goodwood' - key quotes and analysis as Stewards' Cup hero Get It eyes another valuable pot

Course form is everywhere you look in this sprint handicap. It is the culmination of a season of qualifiers at Windsor and welcomes some big names as far as this division goes, not least recent Stewards’ Cup winner Get It.

Get It blasted out and never saw another rival at Goodwood, for all being drawn widest (stall 28) and hugging the stands' side rail helped. The next four horses home were berthed in boxes 27, 4, 24 and 26 that day.

The explosive six-year-old, who has a bend to negotiate this time, has been drawn on a wing once more (stall 16) and may attempt to implement the same tactics as last season’s winner Indian Creak (12).

This horse did it the hard way on the far side away from all bar one of the field in 2023 and has slipped to an 8lb lower mark.

The early market is giving greater respect to the lightly raced three-year-olds than the older course stalwarts, which makes sense.

Trefor might have struggled at York last time but had previously been on a sharp upward curve and would be likely favourite if that run had never happened. Some horses simply fail to take to the Knavesmire and perhaps a return to Windsor can revitalise Charlie Hills’s runner.

The collateral formline that concerns youngsters Palmar Bay and Elmonjed , along with five-year-old Amazonian Dream , is particularly interesting. Watch the 6f handicap run here a fortnight ago and it's clear to see why Elmonjed will be fancied by so many after failing to get the run of the race.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going update

The ground at Windsor was described as good to firm on Sunday with another scorching day, when temperatures could get up to 28C during racing, forecast on Monday.

What they say

George Baker, trainer of Get It

I wouldn't normally run a Stewards' Cup winner back so soon, but he's done nothing apart from stand in a sunny field looking very pleased with himself. He appears fresh and well and it's a £75,000 final, and he has bounced out of Goodwood. We've got a difficult draw [stall 16] but he's won from wide earlier in the season. We'll roll the dice and then freshen him up for the Portland after this.

Rae Guest, trainer of Aramis Grey

She's in good form and has a good draw [stall four]. She's won at Windsor before and was unlucky in the trial when she got no run and finished very close up. We expect a very good run.

Rod Millman, trainer of Amazonian Dream

He loves Windsor and goes very well there. Ideally, he could have done with a lower draw [stall 13]. He's won three times over the course and distance and is in good form. He's had a good prep for it as he ran very well there a fortnight ago and was just beaten.

Michael Blake, trainer of Under The Twilight

We've had this race in our minds for about two or three months. We qualified in a trial when we were very unlucky as we got absolutely no run at all along the stands' rail. Three of these runners finished in front of her then, but I think we've got a chance of beating them this time as the jockey got off and said she would have won. The draw [stall 11] is fine because it will give her a bit of time to manoeuvre and she'll be held up to come with a late run. She's in great form.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Trefor

He's got a nice draw [stall two] and he likes the track. He ran no sort of race at York last time and, as we couldn't find anything wrong with him, we're just putting a line through it. I've been happy with him since.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

